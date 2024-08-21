Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!



The affordable Motorola Razr 2023 sells for $300 off its price and is a true budget delight
As we already reported, Motorola currently has an awesome deal on its latest Razr+ (2024), offering the phone for $100 off its regular price and up to 50% off when trading in an older Razr model. But if you want to score a new foldable phone at a budget price, we suggest going for the Motorola Razr 2023, which is discounted by a whopping $300 on Amazon right now.

Yes! That's right! One of the most affordable foldables on the market can now be yours for $300 off its price, which means you can snag one for just under $400.

The Motorola Razr 2023: Save $300 on Amazon!

Get the Motorola Razr 2023 at a bonkers $300 discount on Amazon. The phone offers good performance and is a real steal right now. Act fast and save today!
$300 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

The Motorola Razr (2023): Now $300 off at Motorola!

Alternatively, you can score your new Razr 2023 at $300 off its price at Motorola.
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola
 

This is actually the second time we're reporting this unmissable Amazon deal. It initially became available during Prime Day, but it disappeared in mid-August. However, it's up for grabs once again and waiting for you to save big on your new foldable. Just be sure to act quickly, as Amazon might decide to return the phone to its usual price soon.

Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Razr 2023 offers smooth performance and can deal with tasks without issues. It also sports 64MP (wide) and 13MP (ultrawide) cameras on its cover, along with a 32MP selfie snapper, all capable of taking good-looking pictures.

Don't worry, this fella has good battery life as well. Its 4,200mAh power cell can easily last you the whole day without top-ups. You might even be able to get two days on a single charge with light use, as we noted in our Motorola Razr 2023 review. As for charging speeds, the phone supports 30W wired charging and reaches 100% in around 50 minutes.

With good performance, nice cameras, and a $300 more budget-friendly price tag, the Motorola Razr 2023 is among the best foldables out there and the phone to get if you want to start living the foldable lifestyle on the cheap. So, act fast and save on this beauty today!
