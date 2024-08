The Razr+ (2024) becomes your wallet's favorite foldable after a sweet discount at Motorola

Razr+ (2024): save $100 and up to 50% extra with trade-in For a limited time, Motorola allows you to snatch a Motorola Razr+ (2024) for 50% off with a trade in of an older Razr phone. That means you can save up to $550 on the clamshell foldable. Alternatively, you can get one for $100 off without any trade-ins. $550 off (55%) Trade-in $449 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola Razr+ (2024): Save $100 on Amazon The Razr+ (2024) is also discounted by $100 on Amazon. So feel free to snatch one from there if you prefer Amazon to Motorola. $100 off (10%) Buy at Amazon



Overall, the Razr+ (2024) is a real gem. It's sleek, fast, and now more affordable than usual. So, act fast and snatch one for less today! We should note that the phone was discounted by $150 on Amazon during Prime Day, so the current $100 discount isn't the best we've ever seen on this bad boy. However, it's still significant, especially if you have an older Razr handset lying around.Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the new flagship Razr delivers fast performance and can handle any task. In addition, it rocks a 50MP main camera and a 32MP selfie snapper and takes beautiful photos. However, the phone sports a 2X telephoto zoom unit instead of an ultrawide lens. It captures decent pictures at its native 2X zoom but struggles with quality at zoom levels beyond 2X.On the other hand, the Razr+ (2024) truly shines in terms of battery life. During our in-depth Razr+ (2024) review , we discovered that its 4,000 mAh power cell on board can last an impressive 1.6 days on average before needing a recharge.Overall, the Razr+ (2024) is a real gem. It's sleek, fast, and now more affordable than usual. So, act fast and snatch one for less today!

Motorola's Razr phones are an awesome alternative to Samsung 's Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. Not only do they pack a fancy clamshell foldable design, but they also offer good performance, albeit not quite on the level of Samsung's clamshell stars. Nevertheless, you'll pay less for Motorola 's top-of-the-line Razr+ 2024 than for Samsung's high-end Galaxy Z Flip 6 Furthermore, the Razr+ (2024) is currently on sale at a sweet $100 discount at Motorola, which tips the scales in its favor even further. Yep! You can now snag this handsome fella for $899.99, down from $999.99. Additionally, Motorola is offering up to 50% off if you trade in a previous-generation Razr or other select foldable. However, the trade-in discount is said to be for a limited time only, so we suggest pulling the trigger on this deal as soon as possible.