Vote now: What's the perfect phone size for you? (2022 edition)
Phones are getting bigger and bigger each year. Yesterday, while I was boasting about how compact my Asus ZenFone 9 really is in front of one of my friends, I decided to pull out my old Huawei Mate 20 Pro to make a visual point. a huge flagship device from a couple of years ago. Or so I thought. It wasn't that huge at all. Actually, it was just a tad larger than the "compact" Asus. What gives?
So, a year and a half ago, we asked you what the perfect phone size was for you. Surprisingly, most of you guys leaned toward the compact form factor back then; I won't share the results in order not to sway your vote.
Vote in our poll and share how your perception of phone size has changed over the past year in the comment section below.
Well, obviously, what was considered huge once is compact by today's standards, and we've seen this time and again. The first 5-inch phones were considered humongous and super impractical, and just look at us today, pushing the 7-inch boundary with pretty much every modern flagship.
Speaking of voting, we're checking out how things have changed (or haven't, for that matter) almost two years later. Let's keep foldables out of the equation for now. As much as Samsung would like you to think so, these aren't mainstream yet (although they are getting there).
