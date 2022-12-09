Vote now: Best smartphone series of 2022?

Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

The year is slowly drawing to an end, and it's time to look back and reflect on everything that happened. Of course, most of us are familiar with the tick-tock cycle in the smartphone industry by now, and there are rarely big surprises.

Furthermore, with all the leaks and rumors circulating non-stop in the online space, it's hard to stay excited about the next big release. Nevertheless, we raced through the year and saw the release of the Galaxy S22 series—an evolution rather than a revolution—and, of course, the iPhone 14 series—another incremental upgrade that brought the controversial Dynamic Island as one of the biggest improvements over the previous generation.

We had some sleepers, though. The amazing Asus ZenFone 9 managed to cramp a 4,300 mAh battery and the latest Snapdragon chipset in a compact body and top it off with a physical gimble. all of that at a very reasonable price.

Sony went the extra mile to allow continuous zoom in the Xperia 1 Mark IV after launching a phone that could switch between two focal lengths last year. Google joined the "cautious improvements" crowd with the Pixel 7 series; the company was plagued by bugs in the revolutionary Pixel 6 and probably wanted to play it a bit safer this year.

We shouldn't forget the foldable revolution, which turned into a marathon over the years with one major contender—Samsung. The Korean company launched the Fold4 and Flip4, polishing what were already great devices. Xiaomi was also strong in 2022, but we hated the fact that the 12S Ultra wasn't released globally. Motorola fans had something to cheer about, as the new Edge 30 series was a definitive step in the right direction for the company.

In your opinion, what was the best smartphone series of 2022? Vote in our poll, and if you don't see your favorite smartphone among the answers, leave a comment below.

