Poll: What is the perfect phone size for you?1
Today we’re asking something a bit more specific. What’s the perfect phone size for you? Taking a stroll down memory lane I remember the time when 5-inch phones were considered monstrously large.
We’re not pointing any fingers here - I still like small and compact phones but can appreciate watching a movie on a 6.7-incher. It’s a blast! But then again, I don’t like my pockets obliterated by a 300-gram device - it’s cumbersome and not very practical to carry around.
So, let’s check out the trends real quick here. Our YouTube poll of the same origin yielded some definitive results. Vote for your preferred phone size and comment in the section below. Personally, I think that phones are starting to get big when we need to fold them in half...