Vote now: Have you ever rooted your smartphone?
Smartphones are pretty powerful nowadays, and they can do almost everything a full-blown laptop or desktop PC does. That's what the theory says, anyway. In practice, there are many limitations, and even though some of them are intrinsically woven into the smartphone design itself, there are limitations put there by the manufacturers.

That's where rooting comes in. Rooting basically gives you full access to your smartphone—you can tinker with system apps, install custom roms, and make use of all the sensors in whatever way you want. People had done some crazy stuff on rooted phones, including running PC games like Doom and Quake and installing a full-blown Windows operating system.

Of course, you don't have to mutilate your phone after rooting it. You might just want to get rid of a system feature or an app that annoys you, or install something normally unsupported. Well, rooting comes with some disadvantages, too. You void your warranty, and there's a good chance you'll brick your device and render it completely useless.

I personally rooted a couple of phones over the years, mainly because I needed to run some automation and Android didn't allow it at the time. Now Android is much more customizable, but there are still instances where rooting might be the only option. As a disclaimer, we should say that we don't advocate rooting, and as stated above, you'll lose your warranty and possibly damage your phone.

That being said, have you ever rooted a smartphone? What was the experience like? Vote in our poll and share your stories in the comments below.

Smartphone production was in decline in 3Q22, according to the latest report
Vote now: Have you ever rooted your smartphone?
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas
Samsung pushes December security patch to Galaxy Z Fold 4, fixes more than 80 vulnerabilities
AI chatbot predicted to replace Google in a couple of years
Apple makes big changes to App Store pricing and adds 700 new price points

People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
