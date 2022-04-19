 Pixel Watch could be here anytime now: official-looking image leaked; Google Store updated - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Stay Tuned
Big changes coming soon at PhoneArena
0 d
00: 00: 00
Google Wearables

Pixel Watch could be here anytime now: official-looking image leaked; Google Store updated

Anam Hamid
By
2
Pixel Watch could be here anytime now: official-looking image leaked; Google Store updated
Evidence is mounting that Google's first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, is right around the corner. Earlier today, Google's online store got a refresh that strongly indicates that the Mountain View company is laying the groundwork for the introduction of the watch, and now, noted leaker Evan Blass has posted an image of the wearable.

Google Store now prominently features the Watches category, possible heralding the arrival of the Pixel Watch


9to5Google was the first to spot that the design of Google Store has been updated to bring the Watches category to the forefront. The site now has simpler look and it displays product categories such as Phones, Watches, and Smart Home instead of brands like Pixel, Nest, Stadia, Fitbit, and Pixelbook.

Subscriptions is called Offers now and what's worth noting is that the Watches category is listed before Smart Home, which may indicate a priority change. The Smart Home page now has a clearer look and features a grid of various product types.

The site navigation has also been modified, and when you select a product category, you are now directed to a landing page instead of a menu with further options. Items not listed under the broader categories can now be accessed through the carousel on the overview page. 

The new design is now live in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan.

Pixel Watch image leak corroborates earlier rumors


Late last year, renders of the Pixel Watch were leaked, and today, Blass, writing for 91Mobiles, has posted an official-looking image of the watch. The new image is in line with those renders and showcases a wearable with a circular face and a display that stretches all the way to the back. As rumors had indicated, it also features some Fitbit complications. The image also shows a white dot, presumably for pending notifications. 

Also seen in the image is the watch's digital crown with a pretty prominent stem.

A few days back, Blass had tweeted an image that apparently showed a training system for the Pixel Watch, which is codenamed Rohan. Per earlier rumors, the watch may feature a Samsung-made Exynos processor, which is not all that surprising given that the South Korean giant also helped Google with the Tensor chip that powers the Pixel 6 duo and the two also collaborated on the Wear OS platform.

Other possible specs include 32GB of storage, next-gen Google Assistant, and three color options.

The watch will most likely be unveiled next month during Google IO, which begins on May 11. Whether it will be a formidable competitor to the best smartwatches of today remain to be seen.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel Watch (11 updates)
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Netflix loses a quarter of its value after reporting a shocking figure for the first quarter
by Alan Friedman,  1
Netflix loses a quarter of its value after reporting a shocking figure for the first quarter
Game changing app, not yet released, is 92% accurate in determining if you have COVID
by Alan Friedman,  0
Game changing app, not yet released, is 92% accurate in determining if you have COVID
iPhone SE 3, Pixel 6 series are not selling, according to a new report
by Alan Friedman,  11
iPhone SE 3, Pixel 6 series are not selling, according to a new report
Top analyst reveals some key specs for iPhone 14 front camera
by Anam Hamid,  1
Top analyst reveals some key specs for iPhone 14 front camera
Can you name the top five smartphone manufacturers worldwide during the first quarter of 2022?
by Alan Friedman,  3
Can you name the top five smartphone manufacturers worldwide during the first quarter of 2022?
Big changes coming soon
by PhoneArena Team,  26
Big changes coming soon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless