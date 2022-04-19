Pixel Watch could be here anytime now: official-looking image leaked; Google Store updated

Evidence is mounting that Google's first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch , is right around the corner. Earlier today, Google's online store got a refresh that strongly indicates that the Mountain View company is laying the groundwork for the introduction of the watch, and now, noted leaker Evan Blass has posted an image of the wearable.

9to5Google was the first to spot that the design of Google Store has been updated to bring the Watches category to the forefront. The site now has simpler look and it displays product categories such as Phones, Watches, and Smart Home instead of brands like Pixel, Nest, Stadia, Fitbit, and Pixelbook.





Subscriptions is called Offers now and what's worth noting is that the Watches category is listed before Smart Home, which may indicate a priority change. The Smart Home page now has a clearer look and features a grid of various product types.





The site navigation has also been modified, and when you select a product category, you are now directed to a landing page instead of a menu with further options. Items not listed under the broader categories can now be accessed through the carousel on the overview page.





The new design is now live in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan.

Pixel Watch image leak corroborates earlier rumors





Late last year, renders of the Pixel Watch were leaked, and today, Blass, writing for 91Mobiles , has posted an official-looking image of the watch. The new image is in line with those renders and showcases a wearable with a circular face and a display that stretches all the way to the back. As rumors had indicated, it also features some Fitbit complications. The image also shows a white dot, presumably for pending notifications.





Also seen in the image is the watch's digital crown with a pretty prominent stem.





A few days back, Blass had tweeted an image that apparently showed a training system for the Pixel Watch, which is codenamed Rohan. Per earlier rumors, the watch may feature a Samsung-made Exynos processor, which is not all that surprising given that the South Korean giant also helped Google with the Tensor chip that powers the Pixel 6 duo and the two also collaborated on the Wear OS platform.









The watch will most likely be unveiled next month during Google IO, which begins on May 11. Whether it will be a formidable competitor to the best smartwatches of today remain to be seen.