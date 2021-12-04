Official Google Pixel Watch marketing images leak





For example, Prosser mentioned the bezeless design of the timepiece (which you can see in the leaked images) and passed along the word that the device was codenamed "Rohan." The controversial Prosser also said back in April that the device would be introduced in Q1 2022 which Business Insider also mentioned last week.







If the watch does indeed get unveiled in Q1, his tip about the device could have a lead time of 10-11 months which would put him in Ming-Chi Kuo territory. Still, the best tip of all time belongs to Kuo's February 2017 report detailing the new look of the iPhone X (then known as the iPhone 8 ). In that report , Kuo revealed (quite accurately) screen sizes for all three iPhones that Apple released that September, discussed the True Depth Camera, and called the latter "Revolutionary."





Another one for the leaker's Hall of Fame belongs to Evan Blass, who leaked an unusual-looking render of a phone and said that it was the HTC One (M7) in January 2013 (and he was right). That leak came only two months before the phone was released, but what makes this such a great leak was that the device looked so different from most other phones at the time, that most people didn't believe that it was real.







So now let's return to the present discussion about the future. Prosser revealed some official marketing images for the Pixel Watch that he says come right from sources inside Google . It's brave of him to say that on YouTube considering that he is apparently facing some type of legal action started by Samsung for disseminating images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra a month ago.



