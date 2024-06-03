Amazon drops jaws with its latest deal on Google's Pixel Watch 2, bringing it to its lowest price yet
The Pixel Watch 2 is Google's latest and greatest smartwatch, and chances are high for this bad boy to be on your radar if you are a Pixel user on the hunt for a new fancy wearable. But even if you are not considering getting one, you'll surely end up purchasing this handsome fella today, as it's available at its lowest price on Amazon.
Both the LTE and Wi-Fi variants are discounted, with the former enjoying a lovely $80 (20%) markdown, while the latter is available for $60 (17%) off its price. You should hurry up, though! These offers are branded as limited-time deals and may expire soon.
We get that the discounts don't seem huge, but we are talking about Google's current flagship smartwatch here, which sadly rarely receives big price cuts. In fact, the LTE model is typically discounted by $50, so seeing it marked down by $80 brings us great joy, especially considering how much it puts on the table.
Firstly, it packs all the health-tracking features a self-respecting high-end smartwatch should come with. Additionally, it boasts a skin temperature sensor, allowing it to detect changes in your health and, of course, warn you in time.
On the software side, the watch runs on Wear OS, which is great, as you'll be able to download various apps and a plethora of watch faces directly on your fancy smartwatch.
Battery life is pretty standard, though. The Pixel Watch 2 can last you the whole day without top-ups, but you'll probably have to charge it overnight. Sounds familiar? Well, that's because Google's smartwatches rival those of Samsung and Apple, which also offer similar battery life. On the flip side, the watch sports a faster charging speed compared to its predecessor and can reach 50% in 30 minutes. Despite this, a complete charge still requires 80 minutes.
So, in conclusion, we can say that the Pixel Watch 2 easily ranks among the best smartwatches on the market, with its sleek look and plethora of features. Amazon's discount makes it even more irresistible. Therefore, don't overthink it! Go ahead and snag one for less while the offer is still up for grabs!
