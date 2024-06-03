Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Amazon drops jaws with its latest deal on Google's Pixel Watch 2, bringing it to its lowest price yet

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon drops jaws with its latest deal on Google's Pixel Watch 2, bringing it to its lowest price ye
The Pixel Watch 2 is Google's latest and greatest smartwatch, and chances are high for this bad boy to be on your radar if you are a Pixel user on the hunt for a new fancy wearable. But even if you are not considering getting one, you'll surely end up purchasing this handsome fella today, as it's available at its lowest price on Amazon.

Both the LTE and Wi-Fi variants are discounted, with the former enjoying a lovely $80 (20%) markdown, while the latter is available for $60 (17%) off its price. You should hurry up, though! These offers are branded as limited-time deals and may expire soon.

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: Save $80!

Grab the LTE-powered Google Pixel Watch 2 at its lowest price on Amazon and save $80. Such markdowns are a rarity for this gem, presenting an awesome chance to level up your smartwatch experience. Packed with an array of health-tracking features and powered by Wear OS, the watch offers access to countless apps and watch faces. Plus, it delivers an all-day battery life. Act fast and get one for less while you can!
$80 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi: Save $60!

In case you don't need LTE connectivity, feel free to snag the Wi-Fi model of the Pixel Watch 2 for $60 off its price on Amazon.
$60 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


We get that the discounts don't seem huge, but we are talking about Google's current flagship smartwatch here, which sadly rarely receives big price cuts. In fact, the LTE model is typically discounted by $50, so seeing it marked down by $80 brings us great joy, especially considering how much it puts on the table.

Firstly, it packs all the health-tracking features a self-respecting high-end smartwatch should come with. Additionally, it boasts a skin temperature sensor, allowing it to detect changes in your health and, of course, warn you in time.

On the software side, the watch runs on Wear OS, which is great, as you'll be able to download various apps and a plethora of watch faces directly on your fancy smartwatch.

Battery life is pretty standard, though. The Pixel Watch 2 can last you the whole day without top-ups, but you'll probably have to charge it overnight. Sounds familiar? Well, that's because Google's smartwatches rival those of Samsung and Apple, which also offer similar battery life. On the flip side, the watch sports a faster charging speed compared to its predecessor and can reach 50% in 30 minutes. Despite this, a complete charge still requires 80 minutes.

So, in conclusion, we can say that the Pixel Watch 2 easily ranks among the best smartwatches on the market, with its sleek look and plethora of features. Amazon's discount makes it even more irresistible. Therefore, don't overthink it! Go ahead and snag one for less while the offer is still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel Watch - Deals History
11 stories
03 Jun, 2024
Amazon drops jaws with its latest deal on Google's Pixel Watch 2, bringing it to its lowest price yet
29 May, 2024
Amazon discounts Google's Pixel Watch, making it a dream come true for a Pixel user on a budget
17 May, 2024
The Pixel Watch 2 lets you up your smartwatch game for less through this deal
02 May, 2024
It's not too late to save $100 on Google's Pixel Watch and get a new smartwatch without breaking the bank
29 Apr, 2024
This sweet new Pixel Watch 2 deal makes the LTE version cheaper than ever before
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless