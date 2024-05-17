The Pixel Watch 2 lets you up your smartwatch game for less through this deal

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
You are a Pixel user in the market for a fancy new smartwatch? Well, the best wearable to complement your phone, the Pixel Watch 2, is on sale on Amazon at a sweet discount.

The retailer is offering the LTE model of this feature-packed smartwatch for $70 off its price. In case you don't need LTE connectivity, feel free to go for the Wi-Fi variant, which is discounted by $50.

Those price cuts may not seem like massive savings, but you'll rarely see Google's flagship timepiece available for less than that. Moreover, the LTE version usually enjoys a $50 markdown, so the current $70 discount makes it even more tempting than usual.

As a premium smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2 comes with all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a wearable of this caliber. It even comes with a skin temperature sensor, letting it detect changes in your health and alert you. In addition, the watch runs on Wear OS, allowing you to download a plethora of apps and watch faces directly on it.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel Watch 2 can last you a whole day on a single charge. But just like the Galaxy Watches and the Apple Watches of this world, you'll probably have to charge your Pixel Watch 2 overnight. The good news is that the charging speed has been upgraded from the previous generation, and now the watch reaches 50% charge in 30 minutes. However, a full charge still takes 80 minutes.

While still far from budget-friendly, the Pixel Watch 2 is among the best smartwatches you can buy. Furthermore, Amazon's sweet discounts make it even more tempting than usual. Therefore, don't hesitate! Save on one while the offer is still up for grabs.
