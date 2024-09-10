The top-notch Pixel Buds Pro are available at a generous discount at Walmart

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
A woman wearing Pixel Buds Pro on a city street.
It's always nice when you can score a pair of high-end Google earbuds for less. And today, Lady Luck is giving you yet another chance to save on new, top-notch Pixel earphones.

Walmart is offering a lovely $64.99 discount on the Pixel Buds Pro in Charcoal, letting you snatch Google's ex-flagship earbuds for $135 down from $199.99. A few weeks ago, the markdown was $70, so we suggest acting fast and grabbing a pair with this deal now. You never know when the discount might be reduced or removed altogether. It would be a shame if you miss taking advantage of this deal, as the Pixel Buds Pro have a lot to offer in return.

Pixel Buds Pro (Charcoal): Now 32% off at Walmart!

The Pixel Buds Pro in Charcoal are discounted by 32% at Walmart right now and can be yours for $65 off their price. This means you can score a pair for just $135 by taking advantage of this deal. These earbuds are among the best on the market, so act fast and save while you can!
$65 off (32%)
$135
$199 99
Buy at Walmart


For starters, being Google's previous top-of-the-line earphones, they deliver amazing sound out of the box. Furthermore, their companion Pixel Buds Pro app packs a 5-band custom EQ, letting you tailor your listening experience to your taste. And to enjoy your songs to the fullest, the earbuds offer top-tier ANC, which does a fantastic job of muting outside noises.

In addition to their superb sound and noise-canceling features, the earbuds also offer great battery life, delivering up to 7 hours of playtime with ANC enabled. With the case, the total listening time increases to up to 20 hours. If you don't use the ANC functionality, you can get up to 11 hours of playtime from the earbuds and a total of up to 31 hours with the case.

Overall, the Pixel Buds Pro may have been replaced by the Pixel Buds Pro 2 as Google's flagship earphones, but they are still among the best earbuds on the market and worth every penny. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and score a new pair of earphones now!
Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

