Walmart's exclusive sale returns the Pixel Buds Pro 2 to their second-best price
Lightweight and offering top sound quality, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 now enjoy an exclusive Walmart discount you can't miss.
Missed your chance to buy the Pixel Buds Pro 2 at their second-best price on Amazon this April? Don't worry, Walmart now has the Porcelain variant down to the same $189 asking price! That's a rare $60 off Walmart’s usual asking price of $249.
Now, let's clarify: while Walmart usually sells the Buds Pro 2 at $249, they have an official MSRP of $229. Also, the bargain is available from a third-party Pro seller boasting a superb 4.7-star rating. So, if you want to maximize your savings on these high-end wireless earbuds, check out this promo. And keep in mind that neither Amazon nor Best Buy sells them at such low prices.
Beyond sound quality, these bad boys offer a great fit. They're quite small and lightweight, allowing long wear without ear fatigue. Despite their compact form factor, the buds stay firmly in place, so you can use them during workouts.
On top of everything else, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have a solid battery life. You get up to eight hours of uninterrupted music per charge with ANC (30 hours with the case). If you disable noise cancellation, you get an even more impressive 48-hour maximum playtime from the buds and the case.
Ultimately, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 don't often go on sale, and that's why Walmart's current promo is worth checking out. Get your pair and save before it's too late.
We've tested these Google buds thoroughly and were impressed with their sound quality. Unlike some cheaper models, they don't give you huge bass out of the box or exaggerate highs. Instead, you get clear vocals, silky-smooth mids, and a punchy but not overpowering bass. In our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review, you can get a more in-depth look at their audio quality.
Another highlight here is the ANC performance. While these Google earbuds don't outshine the AirPods Pro 2, they're pretty good at reducing low-end sounds from your listening experience. Some higher-pitched noises might occasionally come through, but you won't hear them while streaming your favorite tunes.
