Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Grab your Pixel Buds Pro at Walmart and save 32% with this generous discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab your Pixel Buds Pro at Walmart and save 32% with this generous discount
Want to try out Google's in-ear headphones but don't wish to go over your $140 budget? The Pixel Buds Pro 2 probably won't be the ideal choice. Those are still in pre-order, and chances are we won't be seeing significant discounts for some time after they hit the shelves. On the other hand, the Pixel Buds Pro exist, and they're cheaper than usual at Walmart, too.

These fellas usually retail for about $200, which, as you may know, is less than their successor's MSRP. But you can now save 32% on them, or $63. This price cut, while not the best deal we've ever seen, is still quite attractive as Amazon and Best Buy give you a slightly less attractive discount of $60.

Pixel Buds Pro (Charcoal): Now 32% off at Walmart

The Pixel Buds Pro in Charcoal are now the cheapest at Walmart. The retailer gives you a 32% discount on this pair, while Amazon and Best Buy sell them for 30% off. Discounts on other models are available as well, but they don't match the model in Charcoal's price cut.
$63 off (32%)
$136 72
$199 99
Buy at Walmart

The Pixel Buds Pro may not have the capabilities of their successor, but they're still among the best wireless earbuds on the market. They stand out with great ANC quality, solid sound performance with lots of low-end, and long battery life.

Granted, they're certainly not polished enough to rival options like the Sony WF-1000XM4 on the sound quality front. However, most users should find them a perfectly good choice for casual listening. Something to keep in mind: out of the box, the earbuds also emphasize higher frequencies.

What about the battery life? Well, they're no slouch in that respect! You should be able to squeeze up to seven hours of listening time per charge, or up to 20 hours of use with the charging case. If you decide not to use the special noise cancelling feature, you get even more music between charges.

Are these the best value-for-money earbuds out there? Probably not. However, with Walmart's discount on the model in Charcoal, they may be an intriguing choice for Google fans. Or, at least for those who don't intend to wait for deep discounts on the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel Buds - Deals History
12 stories
26 Aug, 2024
Grab your Pixel Buds Pro at Walmart and save 32% with this generous discount
06 Aug, 2024
Snag the Pixel Buds Pro for 30% off with this tempting Amazon deal
15 Jun, 2024
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
03 Jun, 2024
Google's high-end Pixel Buds Pro are a true hit at 30% off on Amazon
12 Apr, 2024
Snag Google's top-notch Pixel Buds Pro for just $79.99 as long as you overlook one thing
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October

Latest News

Adaptive Touch launches on the Google Pixel 9 series so you can unlock when your fingers are wet
Adaptive Touch launches on the Google Pixel 9 series so you can unlock when your fingers are wet
Grabbing iPad from the room is too much of a chore? Apple's robotic iPad will be for you
Grabbing iPad from the room is too much of a chore? Apple's robotic iPad will be for you
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Lack of moderation lands Telegram CEO in jail
Lack of moderation lands Telegram CEO in jail
iOS 18 adds this great feature that uses Face ID to lock your apps and also hide them from others
iOS 18 adds this great feature that uses Face ID to lock your apps and also hide them from others
Insider surprised by Apple's 'unusual' pre-launch move ahead of iPhone 16 release
Insider surprised by Apple's 'unusual' pre-launch move ahead of iPhone 16 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless