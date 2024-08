Grab your Pixel Buds Pro at Walmart and save 32% with this generous discount

Pixel Buds Pro (Charcoal): Now 32% off at Walmart The Pixel Buds Pro in Charcoal are now the cheapest at Walmart. The retailer gives you a 32% discount on this pair, while Amazon and Best Buy sell them for 30% off. Discounts on other models are available as well, but they don't match the model in Charcoal's price cut. $63 off (32%) $136 72 $199 99 Buy at Walmart

These fellas usually retail for about $200, which, as you may know, is less than their successor's MSRP. But you can now save 32% on them, or $63. This price cut, while not the best deal we've ever seen, is still quite attractive as Amazon and Best Buy give you a slightly less attractive discount of $60.The Pixel Buds Pro may not have the capabilities of their successor, but they're still among the best wireless earbuds on the market. They stand out with great ANC quality, solid sound performance with lots of low-end, and long battery life.Granted, they're certainly not polished enough to rival options like the Sony WF-1000XM4 on the sound quality front. However, most users should find them a perfectly good choice for casual listening. Something to keep in mind: out of the box, the earbuds also emphasize higher frequencies.What about the battery life? Well, they're no slouch in that respect! You should be able to squeeze up to seven hours of listening time per charge, or up to 20 hours of use with the charging case. If you decide not to use the special noise cancelling feature, you get even more music between charges.Are these the best value-for-money earbuds out there? Probably not. However, with Walmart's discount on the model in Charcoal, they may be an intriguing choice for Google fans. Or, at least for those who don't intend to wait for deep discounts on the Pixel Buds Pro 2.