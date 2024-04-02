Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The Pixel Buds Pro are way more tempting than usual on Amazon; save 30% on a pair while you can

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel Buds Pro are way more tempting than usual on Amazon; save 30% on a pair while you can
If you recall, we came across a fantastic offer on the Google Pixel Buds Pro. Said discount went live on Amazon just in time for the Spring Sale event. Guess what? The deal is still active, meaning it’s not too late to save 30% on any paintjob you like!

Although not the best-ever discount on these awesome wireless earbuds, the Amazon deal is still one of the best Pixel Buds offers for 2024. Since it’s a “limited-time” promo, this deal probably won’t be live much longer. So, if you still haven’t got your Google earbuds at lower prices, consider going for them before the discount expires.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: 30% off on Amazon for a limited time

The 30% discount across all Google Pixel Buds Pro models is still live at Amazon. The limited-time deal could expire soon. So, if you want to save $60 on these ANC earbuds with good sound and fantastic battery life, now's the time to act. The Pixel Buds Pro work with Android and iOS devices alike.
$61 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


The Pixel Buds Pro have ANC, volume EQ, and a built-in Google Assistant — the whole shebang is here! They’re comfortable to wear and offer fantastic battery life, which makes them the perfect everyday pair of earbuds for the casual listener on a budget.

The ANC integrated here works fantastically on lower frequencies. However, some mid and higher frequencies could permeate through the buds. You may also experience a hiss when you’re not streaming music. With that in mind, you should find them great for commuting as they effectively dull traffic noises.

As for the sound quality, the Pixel Buds Pro sound good, emphasizing bass and treble out of the box. As mentioned earlier, you get volume EQ on these, which gives you a more balanced sound profile. If you’re into bass-heavy music, this option might not be exceptionally tempting, as it lowers bass to a more neutral level.

The Google earbuds also have intuitive controls, with swipe features to lower or raise music volumes. This original feature is available in some premium Sony models, such as the WH-1000XM5.

It’s important to note that these puppies won’t connect just to your Pixel 8 Pro. They can pair with any Bluetooth 4.0+ device, including tablets and laptops besides Android phones. You guessed it – iPhones are in the picture, too.

Unlike the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, the Google earbuds have great battery life. You should get up to seven hours of listening time with ANC per charge and up to 20 hours with the case. If you turn ANC off, you can squeeze up to 31 hours of juice out of them (with the case).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless