Google expands Assistant Quick Phrases to handle incoming calls to Pixel Buds Pro
Pixel Buds Pro users can now enjoy hands-free control of their Pixel devices through a recent update to Quick Phrases. This feature, previously limited to Pixel smartphones and tablets, now enables users to control incoming calls using simple voice commands without having to say "Hey Google" first.
The update, which was quietly introduced by Google and spotted by 9to5Google, allows users to say "answer," "decline," or "silence" to manage incoming calls using their Pixel Buds Pro. This means that even if your phone is in another room, you can easily take action on incoming calls without having to reach for your device.
Google has yet to officially acknowledge this expansion of Quick Phrases compatibility, and their support page still only mentions Pixel smartphones and tablets. Despite this lack of official recognition, the feature is fully functional on Pixel Buds Pro.
While Quick Phrases offer a convenient way to interact with Pixel devices without constantly saying "Hey Google," it's worth noting that they remain more limited on Pixel devices compared to Google Nest products. For example, as noted by Android Central, Nest Hub Max can provide information like the time and weather, and control smart home accessories without the need for a wake phrase.
The update, which was quietly introduced by Google and spotted by 9to5Google, allows users to say "answer," "decline," or "silence" to manage incoming calls using their Pixel Buds Pro. This means that even if your phone is in another room, you can easily take action on incoming calls without having to reach for your device.
However, it's important to note that the Pixel Buds Pro currently only support Quick Phrases for calls. Controlling timers and alarms using voice commands still requires the "Hey Google" activation phrase. Additionally, the Quick Phrases feature remains exclusive to Pixel 6 and newer devices, even when using Pixel Buds Pro.
Quick phrases settings page on Pixel Fold
Google has yet to officially acknowledge this expansion of Quick Phrases compatibility, and their support page still only mentions Pixel smartphones and tablets. Despite this lack of official recognition, the feature is fully functional on Pixel Buds Pro.
While Quick Phrases offer a convenient way to interact with Pixel devices without constantly saying "Hey Google," it's worth noting that they remain more limited on Pixel devices compared to Google Nest products. For example, as noted by Android Central, Nest Hub Max can provide information like the time and weather, and control smart home accessories without the need for a wake phrase.
The addition of Quick Phrases to Pixel Buds Pro marks a welcome enhancement for Pixel users, providing a more seamless hands-free experience. With further development, Quick Phrases could potentially expand to encompass a wider range of actions and devices, further enhancing the convenience of Google's ecosystem.
Header image by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash
Things that are NOT allowed: