Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google's premium Pixel Buds Pro are now 25% cheaper on Amazon

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart's deal on the premium Pixel Buds Pro just stole the show
Well, would you look at that! Google’s premium Pixel Buds Pro are currently some 25% cheaper on Amazon. To sweeten the pot, the largest online merchant is allowing you to pick whichever paintjob you like and still claim the cool $50 price cut. 

If you recall, these wireless earbuds received many retailers’ favor during last year’s Black Friday savings frenzy, with some models remaining at 41% off well into December. However, online merchants aren’t feeling so generous at the beginning of 2024, with Amazon’s current deal being one of the best, savings-wise, shoppers have been treated to this year. So, if you don’t feel like waiting until next Black Friday, you might just as well pull the trigger on this offer.

Save 25% on the Pixel Buds Pro at Amazon

The Pixel Buds Pro are now available at a 25% cheaper price at Walmart. These earbuds offer good ANC, hands-free access to Google Assistant, great sound, up to 11 hours of listening time, or a full 31 hours with the charging case. Don't miss out on the chance to get yours in Charcoal and save some 25% in the process.
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Buds Pro in Charcoal: 28% off at Walmart

If you act quickly enough (and don't mind buying the Pixel Buds Pro in Charcoal), you can get Google's premium earbuds at 28% off at Walmart. While this deal lands the Pixel earbuds at a lower price than the one we see at Amazon, supplies are very limited, meaning the deal might go poof before we know it. Therefore, we suggest you act now and get the pair at 28% off while you still can.
$56 off (28%)
$144
$199 99
Buy at Walmart


Comfortable and offering plenty of handy features, the Pixel Buds Pro become a suitable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alternative through Amazon’s deal. They might not be as lightweight as the Samsung earbuds, or feature Bluetooth 5.3, but they have better battery life and come with a larger driver unit for improved audio quality.

Like most premium earbuds nowadays, the Google earbuds feature ANC with Transparency Mode, touch controls, and a wireless charging case. While these puppies might not offer the best active noise cancellation on the market, they still do a pretty good job of keeping traffic noises away from the picture while you enjoy your favorite tunes.

Sound-wise, the Pixel earbuds should give you a good yet slightly bassy sound, but some people might find that just fine. You also get some EQ customization options via the app. Then again, arguably the main reason to give these puppies a whirl is that they come with hands-free support to Google Assistant, a useful feature many undoubtedly appreciate.

With impressive battery life of up to 11 hours on a single charge or 31 hours with the charging case, as well as Fast Pair and Bluetooth Multipoint, these earbuds really have almost everything you could be looking for. And now that they’re cheaper than usual at Amazon, they surely seem like an attractive option.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless