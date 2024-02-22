Google's premium Pixel Buds Pro are now 25% cheaper on Amazon
Well, would you look at that! Google’s premium Pixel Buds Pro are currently some 25% cheaper on Amazon. To sweeten the pot, the largest online merchant is allowing you to pick whichever paintjob you like and still claim the cool $50 price cut.
If you recall, these wireless earbuds received many retailers’ favor during last year’s Black Friday savings frenzy, with some models remaining at 41% off well into December. However, online merchants aren’t feeling so generous at the beginning of 2024, with Amazon’s current deal being one of the best, savings-wise, shoppers have been treated to this year. So, if you don’t feel like waiting until next Black Friday, you might just as well pull the trigger on this offer.
Like most premium earbuds nowadays, the Google earbuds feature ANC with Transparency Mode, touch controls, and a wireless charging case. While these puppies might not offer the best active noise cancellation on the market, they still do a pretty good job of keeping traffic noises away from the picture while you enjoy your favorite tunes.
With impressive battery life of up to 11 hours on a single charge or 31 hours with the charging case, as well as Fast Pair and Bluetooth Multipoint, these earbuds really have almost everything you could be looking for. And now that they’re cheaper than usual at Amazon, they surely seem like an attractive option.
Comfortable and offering plenty of handy features, the Pixel Buds Pro become a suitable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alternative through Amazon’s deal. They might not be as lightweight as the Samsung earbuds, or feature Bluetooth 5.3, but they have better battery life and come with a larger driver unit for improved audio quality.
Sound-wise, the Pixel earbuds should give you a good yet slightly bassy sound, but some people might find that just fine. You also get some EQ customization options via the app. Then again, arguably the main reason to give these puppies a whirl is that they come with hands-free support to Google Assistant, a useful feature many undoubtedly appreciate.
