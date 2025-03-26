Pixel 9a delay couldn't have happened at a better time for iPhone 16e
Just when you think everything is going right with Google's smartphone strategy, the company proves you wrong. The Mountain View giant made a gaffe by announcing the Pixel 9a before it was ready. We don't know how this is going to affect sales, but we think the tainted launch might do wonders for the Apple iPhone 16e.
It has become a norm for newly released phones to have issues. Most of the problems are fixed with software updates, but usually, users only discover them after purchasing a phone.
While the rumor may have no merit and Google may have delayed the release out of an abundance of caution, the acknowledgment may make potential buyers reconsider their purchase decision and consider other options, such as the iPhone 16e.
There's not a lot of competition in the upper-mid-tier or affordable flagship market, especially in the US. Google's Pixel a series is generally considered a reliable option. Add to that the fact that most people don't like switching between operating systems, which makes the pool of options even narrower.
The iPhone 16e is a confusing value proposition. While it has the same DNA as the standard iPhone 16, making it a flagship-level phone, its single-camera system, 60Hz display, and $599 price tag make it a less enticing option than Android phones that cost less.
While the iPhone 16eis said to be doing better than the iPhone SE, that phone wasn't exactly a smash hit - otherwise, Apple wouldn't have killed the series. That's why, a comparison to the iPhone SE might not be a good yardstick for measuring its early success.
One survey suggests that most Apple users are not impressed, and the phone's high price is a major turn-off.
For consumers who aren't Android loyalists and don't mind switching between platforms, the iPhone 16e might be the next logical choice after the Pixel 9a.
It also doesn't help that just a couple of weeks ago it was revealed that the Pixel 4a's overheating battery was the reason Google rolled out an update that lowered battery life.
First impression is the last impression
One company's loss is another company's gain
However, if you knew your only option was flawed, you might be more willing to switch to another ecosystem. That's precisely why I think the Pixel 9a's sales could greatly boost the iPhone 16e's demand.
Reaction to the iPhone 16e has been mixed so far
Pixel 9a almost had the iPhone 16e beat
The Pixel 9a has a lot going for it: a fresh design, a dual camera system, a flagship chip, and a large battery. At $499, it's also $100 cheaper than the iPhone 16e. However, I think that many consumers might be willing to pay the $100 premium for a phone that has no known flaws instead of going for a device that may not last its entire support cycle.
Google is suddenly sounding like an unreliable option when it comes to affordable phones and Apple stands to benefit greatly from that.
