Pixel 4a is getting recalled and the reason exposes Google's half-truth

By
A light blue Google Pixel 4a phone shown at an angle, displaying the time and date on the screen.
Earlier this year, Google rolled out an update for the Pixel 4a that ended up killing the 2020 device's battery. This move sparked a major controversy, leading many to question whether Google was intentionally pushing the phone toward planned obsolescence, especially since the device had been performing just fine before the update.

Well, two months later, the Pixel 4a is now being recalled in Australia and we are finally getting the full scoop on what went wrong. Turns out, the problem comes down to battery overheating, which could potentially lead to fires or burns. That said, the Australian regulators made it clear that not every Pixel 4a is affected by this issue.

An automatic firmware update to Android 13 was rolled out to Pixel 4a devices in Australia on 8 January 2025. The firmware update provides new battery management features to mitigate the risk of overheating.
– Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, March 2025

Google's original post didn't mention any overheating risks at all. Instead, the company claimed the update would help stabilize battery performance and, yes, reduce available capacity and impact charging on some units.

However, once users got the update, many were shocked to find their phones drained in just minutes – something Google didn't exactly highlight in the announcement. In fact, the company even pulled all older software updates for the device off its website, a pretty rare move.

What's more, Google's post didn't offer any technical details or address the root cause of the issue. Later, it was revealed that the company had lowered the max voltage of batteries from 4.45V to 3.95V. It might not sound like much, but that actually resulted in a massive 56% drop in charging capacity.

Now, if you are in Australia and still have the Pixel 4a, the recall notice advises you to check if your device got the firmware update. It also reminds users that they can submit a request to see if their device is affected and whether they're eligible for any compensation from Google – so it's a good idea to check it out.

If that's not the case, going for a new mid-range phone could be a great option, especially this month with several new models dropping. The Galaxy A56 and A36 are already out, Nothing launched its Phone (3a) series, and Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel 9a soon, too.
