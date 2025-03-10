Pixel 4a is getting recalled and the reason exposes Google's half-truth





Well, two months later, the Pixel 4a is now being Well, two months later, the Pixel 4a is now being recalled in Australia and we are finally getting the full scoop on what went wrong. Turns out, the problem comes down to battery overheating, which could potentially lead to fires or burns. That said, the Australian regulators made it clear that not every Pixel 4a is affected by this issue.





– Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, March 2025





Google's original post didn't mention any overheating risks at all. Instead, the company claimed the update would help stabilize battery performance and, yes, reduce available capacity and impact charging on some units.









Now, if you are in Australia and still have the Pixel 4a, the recall notice advises you to check if your device got the firmware update. It also reminds users that they can submit a request to see if their device is affected and whether they're eligible for any compensation from Google – so it's a good idea to check it out



