Survey says Apple will have a hard time turning the iPhone 16e into a box-office hit





The branding revision of what was widely expected to be called iPhone SE 4 or iPhone SE (2025) until just a few weeks ago hasn't made a lot of folks happy, and the same goes for many of the 16e's underwhelming features and excessive price point. Still, given that this device was never supposed to be Apple's top seller this year, the numbers in the latest Sellcell survey are not all bad.

The vast majority of iPhone users are unimpressed with the 16e





iPhone 16e was never meant to knock anyone's socks off with either its repetitive design or largely unremarkable capabilities. Be honest, what was the last mobile device that truly "impressed" you? Samsung's original Galaxy Fold... at first glance? The surprisingly refined Galaxy Z Fold 2? The Dynamic Island-introducing iPhone 14 Pro? Regardless of your answer, it's pretty obvious that the notched









As such, it's certainly not shocking (or shameful for Apple) to see 30.7 percent of survey respondents declaring themselves "not at all impressed" with the 16e and a further 42.2 percent only "slightly impressed" by the $599 and up handset with a 6.1-inch screen and a single rear-facing camera in tow.

Said solo camera is actually the main reason why many owners of iPhone 15 or "older models" have no intention to switch to Apple's newest budget-friendly device, followed by the preference for a "higher-end model" regardless of pricing challenges.









iPhone 16e buyers are upset with the handset's missing MagSafe compatibility (which many expected to go largely unnoticed by most "regular" users), and even more people are labeling the device as "not cheap enough to make it worthwhile over higher-end iPhone 16 models."





That sounds like the most accurate description pretty much anyone could come up with, although there are some folks who seem intent on buying the iPhone 16e in spite of all its shortcomings.

The price, battery life, and processor are the key strengths





In a way, you could call the iPhone 16e's price tag a double-edged sword, as only 8.4 percent of survey respondents consider it "fair given the improvements" of the handset but 72.3 percent of those who are planning to pick this bad boy up say they will do so primarily because it "fits their budget."









Basically, the consensus seems to be that Apple could have priced the 16e more competitively, but even at $599, it's a decent deal for a reasonable number of users. Of course, the handset's affordability is not its only strong point, with the "longer" battery life following in second place, the cutting-edge A18 processor ranking third, and lengthy software support sitting in fourth place.



Battery life actually tops the list when it comes to the key factors iPhone users in general consider before upgrading to a new model, followed by camera quality, brand loyalty, and features like Dynamic Island and Apple Intelligence









Notice that the pricing enters the equation after many other elements, which kind of suggests that the iPhone 16e was doomed in the eyes of a lot of Apple fans before it even saw daylight. These are people that don't care (or care very little) about a phone's affordability, so no matter where Cupertino takes the "e" family, its top-of-the-line models are probably safe with these users.





Many of these people also seem to think that devices like the 16e are "devaluing" the iPhone brand, so it's definitely going to be interesting to see if Apple decides to bring the "separate" SE lineup back soon or follow this model up with the 17e, 18e, etc., etc.