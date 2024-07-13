Pixel 9 series visits the FCC exactly one month before the line is officially announced

Pixel 9 , the 6.34-inch Pixel 9 Pro, and the 6.73-inch One month from today Google will introduce the new Pixel 9 series. That's August 13th for those who can't work a calendar. And on that date we expect Google to introduce four new phones which is double the amount you would have expected from Google back in January. We now believe that there will be three regular Pixel models including the 6.24-inch, the 6.34-inchPro, and the 6.73-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL









Last year, the first Pixel Fold was announced during Google I/O in May and the sequel might not become official until August 13th. Google may have done this to allow enough time for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to be powered by the new Tensor G4 SoC skipping the Tensor G3 entirely.





Pixel 9 series has received certification from the FCC regulatory agency in the U.S.

Google is moving up the time frame of its "Made by Google" event by two months so that it can release its new phones before Apple launches the new iPhone 16 line. Google used to release its new Pixel models in October after the launch of the latest iPhones which hurt Pixel sales. Impatient consumers will now have the option to buy a Pixel before waiting to see what Apple has to offer. With the unveiling now just a month away, the Pixel 9 series has received certification from the FCC regulatory agency in the U.S.





FCC documentation for the Pixels included the confirmation of 5G support for the phones and revealed connectivity options such as Bluetooth, UWB, Wi-Fi 6E, and NFC. The E-labels included as part of the documentation mentioned eight individual models. Each of these models features Ultra Wideband (UWB), which could be used for more precise item tracking on Google's new Find My Device platform.



The individual models also include Thread mesh protocol support. Thread is a low-power and low-latency network that can allow a phone to run smart home devices. If you look at the FCC documentation, you can see that all of the listed models connect to Thread in the 2405-2480 MHz range.









Some of the model numbers detected from the FCC's documentation include:





GR83Y-This model supports the fastest 5G data speeds via mmWave connectivity.

GEC77, GWVK6-Similar to above model but without mmWave support.

GCZ4K, GQ57S



GGH2X, GC15S.

GGX8B.



