Second Pixel foldable could get a new name, and a powerful boost under the hood

Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The fourth case is for the successor to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The second Pixel foldable could be announced alongside the rest of the Pixel lineup sometime in October which might reveal some big news.

Pixel Fold was released almost exactly one year ago but moving the release of the successor model to October alongside the Pixel 9 flagship line would give us a huge clue about what to expect under the hood for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Last year's OG Pixel Fold was released prior to the launch of the Pixel 8 series which means that when June came around, the Pixel Fold was locked into using the Tensor G2 application processor (AP) since the Tensor G3 would not be released until the Pixel 8 line was announced.





Here's the thing. If the rumors are right and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is released in October, it could share the same AP as the Pixel 9 series and be equipped with the Tensor G4 which would be a big jump from the Tensor G2 chipset powering the original Pixel foldable. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold could also come with a thinner design with a smaller and different looking camera bump.









Speculation about the Pixel Fold successor getting the Pixel 9 Pro Fold name and an October unveiling gained a little more legitimacy when Google I/O was held last month and the second foldable Pixel model was nowhere to be seen. Last year Google introduced the Pixel Fold during its annual developer conference and released the phone a few weeks later.



