The compact Pixel 8a returns to its Black Friday price on Amazon

Black Friday may have ended some time ago, but some Android phones are returning to their holiday season price. Google's budget-friendly Pixel 8a is among those, selling for $100 off its usual price at Amazon yet again.The e-commerce giant gives you the same price cut on all four colorways with 128GB of storage. However, if you want a model with twice as much built-in storage, you have to settle for an Obsidian coating. Even at other merchants, such as Best Buy, there are no offers on 256GB units in Porcelain, Bay, or Aloe.With its ~$500 usual price, therivals options like the OnePlus 12R . While the OnePlus model might appeal to users seeking plenty of screen real estate, the Google handset is more suitable for those who value compactness more than big screens.The unit sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, an improvement over its predecessor. As you might know, the Pixel 7a 's display doesn't exceed 90Hz. Under the hood, you get the in-house Tensor G3 chip, which offers improved AI and machine learning capabilities. Theperforms perfectly fine on a daily basis, but you might pick the OnePlus 12R if you want extra firepower.What about its camera performance? It's nothing short of impressive. Even though it doesn't have a dedicated sensor for zoom photos, this bad boy takes top-notch shots with its 64 MP main sensor. You get mostly accurate colors and plenty of details, as seen from the samples on our Pixel 8a review . There's also a 13 MP wide camera on the rear and a 13 MP selfie sensor, not to mention ample AI features within the camera app.Although it's not at its lowest price even at $100 off, theis a great choice for Google fans. Its compact design, impressive camera, and feature-rich camera app, among others, make it one of the best mid-range phones . And with seven years of OS updates, this bad boy stays up-to-date longer than other mid-range options on the market. Get yours and save at Amazon.