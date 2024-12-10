Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The compact Pixel 8a returns to its Black Friday price on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel 8a in Bay, placed on a white table against a blurred background, showcasing its display and rear camera module.
Black Friday may have ended some time ago, but some Android phones are returning to their holiday season price. Google's budget-friendly Pixel 8a is among those, selling for $100 off its usual price at Amazon yet again.

Save $100 on the Pixel 8a at Amazon

Did you miss Black Friday's phone sales? Well, don't worry! Amazon is selling the Pixel 8a at its Black Friday price again, letting you save $100 on the budget Google Pixel phone. This isn't the model's lowest price ever, so keep that in mind.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

The e-commerce giant gives you the same price cut on all four colorways with 128GB of storage. However, if you want a model with twice as much built-in storage, you have to settle for an Obsidian coating. Even at other merchants, such as Best Buy, there are no offers on 256GB units in Porcelain, Bay, or Aloe.

With its ~$500 usual price, the Pixel 8a rivals options like the OnePlus 12R. While the OnePlus model might appeal to users seeking plenty of screen real estate, the Google handset is more suitable for those who value compactness more than big screens.

The unit sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, an improvement over its predecessor. As you might know, the Pixel 7a's display doesn't exceed 90Hz. Under the hood, you get the in-house Tensor G3 chip, which offers improved AI and machine learning capabilities. The Android phone performs perfectly fine on a daily basis, but you might pick the OnePlus 12R if you want extra firepower.

What about its camera performance? It's nothing short of impressive. Even though it doesn't have a dedicated sensor for zoom photos, this bad boy takes top-notch shots with its 64 MP main sensor. You get mostly accurate colors and plenty of details, as seen from the samples on our Pixel 8a review. There's also a 13 MP wide camera on the rear and a 13 MP selfie sensor, not to mention ample AI features within the camera app.

Although it's not at its lowest price even at $100 off, the Pixel 8a is a great choice for Google fans. Its compact design, impressive camera, and feature-rich camera app, among others, make it one of the best mid-range phones. And with seven years of OS updates, this bad boy stays up-to-date longer than other mid-range options on the market. Get yours and save at Amazon.

You can also find the Pixel 8a 128GB at:

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 8 - Deals History
39 stories
10 Dec, 2024
The compact Pixel 8a returns to its Black Friday price on Amazon
22 Nov, 2024
Best Buy gives you up to $200 off the amazing Pixel 8a for Black Friday
21 Nov, 2024
Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount
12 Nov, 2024
Amazon and Best Buy's true Pixel 8 Black Friday 2024 deal arrives to blow minds and save you $300
11 Nov, 2024
You probably don't have a lot of time to get these Google Pixel 8 models at a killer $250 discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless