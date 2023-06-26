Pixel 8: The best Android flagship this year might also be the worst one - Google decides

It’s a beautiful day in Mountain View but not because of the perfect weather in California. The real reason is Google’s recent series of ads featuring the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Fold and iPhone 14 Pro , which might be the funniest thing that's happened in the smartphone business all year.





All in all, the biggest upgrades to the vanilla Pixel 8 will be focused in three main areas - design, display, and performance. Of course, the Pixel 8 Pro will be bringing big upgrades to the camera department but that’s a different story about a much more expensive phone, which I’ll leave for a different time.

The first reason to be excited about the new Pixel 8 is that the 2023 vanilla Pixel is getting smaller compared to the Pixel 7, which gets a big “yey” from me, an



Pixel 8 will have a 6.2-inch display compared to the 6.3-inch panel of the Pixel 7 but what’s going to make Google’s new affordable flagship feel amazing in the hand are all the curves Google’s adding to the Pixel 8. The back of the phone will be curvier than ever, which should make it a joy to hold, while the corner radius of the aluminium frame will more than double that of the Pixel 7. In simple terms, the Pixel 8 will look and feel far less squarish than the Pixel 7.



But the biggest upgrade coming to Pixel 8 must be the new Samsung/BOE display panels, which should support a variable 120Hz refresh rate (10-120Hz). Apart from getting smoother (the Pixel 7 has a 90Hz screen), the display of the Pixel 8 should also see a big jump in peak brightness, from 1,000 to 1,400 nits, which should (finally!) make the vanilla Pixel’s display easily visible in direct sunlight.







Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 chip confirms this is Google’s first serious attempt at making a “true” Android flagship phone: But is it going to be “cool” enough?

Design and display aside, what’s on the inside does matter, and what’s on the inside of the Pixel 8 is going to be a big SoC upgrade called “Tensor G3”. Google’s 3rd gen in-house chip (made in collaboration with Samsung) promises to finally bring meaningful improvements, which we certainly didn’t see in the Tensor G1 - Tensor G2 cycle.



Without getting too technical, the two big upgrades Tensor G3 brings over Tensor G2 are in the (act surprised!) CPU and GPU departments. It’s long overdue but still great to see that (according to leaks by the one and only the CPU performance of Tensor G3 might finally match that of other 2022-2023 flagships . In a nutshell, Google is going to use a brand new core layout , and actually new cores (the 2022 ARMv9), which are more in line with today’s standard across the industry (although still not cutting-edge).



The GPU of the Pixel 8 should also see a big boost , which isn’t all that surprising, considering that Google relies on the GPU in Pixels to put up with some heavy AI magic that can’t be completed by the TPU alone (which, by the way, should also be a considerable upgrade, says Wojciechowska). We’re looking at a jump to ARM’s 10-core Mali G715 GPU (Immortalis) over the 7-core Mali-G710 in Pixel 7).



If current benchmarks are anything to go by, the Mali-G715 (Immortalis) in phones like the Vivo X90 and Oppo Find X6 can go toe-to-toe with the GPU in phones like the







Pixel 8 could be the best, or the worst Android flagship phone of 2023 - only Sundar Pichai and Google’s phone division can decide

In the end, the vanilla Pixel 8 is shaping up to be a really strong contender for the best Android phone of 2023, and despite the amazing upgrades to the display and performance departments, we haven’t even talked about the biggest selling point of the more affordable Pixel 8, which should be its competitive price.



We haven’t heard much about the price of the Pixel 8 but considering the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 started at $600, this one shouldn’t be much more expensive. Although (if you ask me), a $50 price increase would make a lot of sense, considering the mid-range



Judging by the renders, the Pixel 8’s new design looks fantastic

Pixel 8 will have a truly flagship-grade display (finally!)

Pixel 8 will have the best performance ever on a Pixel (should be a big upgrade over Pixel 6 and Pixel 7)

Pixel 8 should also have great battery life, considering the Pixel 7’s endurance falls in line with that of the competition (think: Galaxy S23, iPhone 14)

Pixel 8 should be the first Android phone to ship with Android 14, and get upgrades faster than any other Android phone

And, of course, Pixel 8 should also bring a great camera experience (although I’d certainly wish for a much better Portrait Mode and less lens flaring)

Just like past years, Google seems to be nailing the basics, and even go beyond what $600 phones normally give you. However, as we’ve seen so many times now, the value Google phones bring is only as good as their reliability. As I recently wrote, some



