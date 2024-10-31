The Pixel 8 Pro, now $280 off on Amazon, is my top choice for stunning photos as an offers writer
Finding gorgeous promos on the hottest Android phones is part of my job. That's why I simply couldn't pass this opportunity to share a splendid Pixel 8 Pro bargain at Amazon. After all, this is still one of the best camera phones, so it's always good news when you can get it at a discount.
We've reviewed the Google handset upon its release (check out our Pixel 8 Pro review for reference). I have to say I was impressed by its 50 MP main sensor on the rear, specifically the improved light sensitivity and low-light autofocus performance.
Of course, it's the AI-powered editing features that make the Pixel 8 Pro camera truly stand out. Here, you get extra spicy stuff like Magic Editor, which allows you to delete objects and resize or move them.
Camera aside, the Pixel 8 Pro also sports a great display. To me, high brightness levels are especially important, as I tend to use my phone quite extensively outdoors. And being able to see what's on the screen matters when you're outside, right? Plus, there's plenty of screen real estate to interact with. After all, the phone has a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates.
Under the hood, there may be no Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but the in-house Tensor G3 chip is the king of all things AI. So, if you, like me, don't play many games on your Android phone, you should be pretty happy with how the Pixel 8 Pro performs on a day-to-day basis.
For some, this handset may not be worth it at its standard price, but to me, its camera capabilities and bright display make it a no-miss when it's 28% off. Yep, the ~$1,000 Pixel 9 Pro predecessor is now on sale at Amazon, enjoying a $280 price cut in its 128GB storage version in Obsidian.
Best Take is also available here, ensuring everyone looks their best in group snaps. To take advantage of the feature, you'd have to take several photos of one scene. Then, AI analyzes them and lets you replace any face with one from a different shot.
