The Pixel 8 Pro, now $280 off on Amazon, is my top choice for stunning photos as an offers writer

Finding gorgeous promos on the hottest Android phones is part of my job. That's why I simply couldn't pass this opportunity to share a splendidbargain at Amazon. After all, this is still one of the best camera phones , so it's always good news when you can get it at a discount.We've reviewed the Google handset upon its release (check out our Pixel 8 Pro review for reference). I have to say I was impressed by its 50 MP main sensor on the rear, specifically the improved light sensitivity and low-light autofocus performance.Those upgrades lead to much better and more natural-looking photos day and night. What's more, the 10.5 MP front camera now comes with autofocus, delivering sharper-looking selfies. Neat, right?Of course, it's the AI-powered editing features that make thecamera truly stand out. Here, you get extra spicy stuff like Magic Editor, which allows you to delete objects and resize or move them.Best Take is also available here, ensuring everyone looks their best in group snaps. To take advantage of the feature, you'd have to take several photos of one scene. Then, AI analyzes them and lets you replace any face with one from a different shot.Camera aside, thealso sports a great display. To me, high brightness levels are especially important, as I tend to use my phone quite extensively outdoors. And being able to see what's on the screen matters when you're outside, right? Plus, there's plenty of screen real estate to interact with. After all, the phone has a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates.Under the hood, there may be no Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , but the in-house Tensor G3 chip is the king of all things AI. So, if you, like me, don't play many games on your, you should be pretty happy with how theperforms on a day-to-day basis.For some, this handset may not be worth it at its standard price, but to me, its camera capabilities and bright display make it a no-miss when it's 28% off. Yep, the ~$1,000 Pixel 9 Pro predecessor is now on sale at Amazon, enjoying a $280 price cut in its 128GB storage version in Obsidian.