I review phones for a living, and trust me, the Pixel 8 at $200 off is a steal you can't pass up

By
As one of PhoneArena's elite deal hunters and a reviewer, I can spot a must-grab offer when I see one. That's why I encourage you to act fast and get Google's Pixel 8 with this deal as soon as possible.

Yes, I know that this is an older phone, but I think it's still worth its money, especially when on sale for $200 off its price on Amazon. This discount allows bargain hunters — like yours truly — to score a brand-new Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage for just under $500, making this capable phone a steal.

Pixel 8 128GB: Save $200 on Amazon!

Amazon is offering a lovely $200 discount on the 128GB version of the Pixel 8. The things I like the most in this phone are its speedy performance, incredible camera capabilities, and its impressive display. Oh, its battery life is great, too, so I'm adding it to the list as well. This is a pretty impressive phone that's a real steal right now, so my advice is to get one as soon as possible with this deal.
$200 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


For me, this is one of the best phones money can buy right now.  I really liked the smooth performance the AI-powered Tensor G3 chip inside delivers. True, the Galaxy S24 is still more powerful on paper, but the Pixel 8 performs great in day-to-day life.

But I wouldn't buy the Pixel 8 for its performance; I would buy it for its camera capabilities. I must admit that I'm seriously impressed by the pictures taken with its 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP selfie snapper. Whether I take them during the day or at night, the photos are always top quality.

Another reason why I think you should just go ahead and buy the Pixel 8 is its display. While not the Pro model, this one surely packs a Pro-level 6.2-inch OLED screen. It has a sharp 2400 x 1080 resolution and even boasts HDR10+ support, meaning it delivers more vibrant colors when streaming videos in this format. Now add the 120Hz refresh rate, and you have a phone that feels snappy and offers an awesome watching experience.

I, and probably you, too, prefer getting a smartphone with good battery life. That's why I really like the Pixel 8, as it can easily get me through the day without top-ups. It's great for binge-watching YouTube videos as well, as I can stream clips for about 9 hours and 36 minutes non-stop before I deplete the battery.

So, I hope you can see, too, why the Pixel 8 is worth every single penny spent in my opinion, and why I think it's an absolute bargain now that it's $200 off its price on Amazon. That's why I suggest you get one now while you can save big time on it.
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

