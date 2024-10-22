I review phones for a living, and trust me, the Pixel 8 at $200 off is a steal you can't pass up
As one of PhoneArena's elite deal hunters and a reviewer, I can spot a must-grab offer when I see one. That's why I encourage you to act fast and get Google's Pixel 8 with this deal as soon as possible.
Yes, I know that this is an older phone, but I think it's still worth its money, especially when on sale for $200 off its price on Amazon. This discount allows bargain hunters — like yours truly — to score a brand-new Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage for just under $500, making this capable phone a steal.
For me, this is one of the best phones money can buy right now. I really liked the smooth performance the AI-powered Tensor G3 chip inside delivers. True, the Galaxy S24 is still more powerful on paper, but the Pixel 8 performs great in day-to-day life.
But I wouldn't buy the Pixel 8 for its performance; I would buy it for its camera capabilities. I must admit that I'm seriously impressed by the pictures taken with its 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP selfie snapper. Whether I take them during the day or at night, the photos are always top quality.
I, and probably you, too, prefer getting a smartphone with good battery life. That's why I really like the Pixel 8, as it can easily get me through the day without top-ups. It's great for binge-watching YouTube videos as well, as I can stream clips for about 9 hours and 36 minutes non-stop before I deplete the battery.
So, I hope you can see, too, why the Pixel 8 is worth every single penny spent in my opinion, and why I think it's an absolute bargain now that it's $200 off its price on Amazon. That's why I suggest you get one now while you can save big time on it.
Another reason why I think you should just go ahead and buy the Pixel 8 is its display. While not the Pro model, this one surely packs a Pro-level 6.2-inch OLED screen. It has a sharp 2400 x 1080 resolution and even boasts HDR10+ support, meaning it delivers more vibrant colors when streaming videos in this format. Now add the 120Hz refresh rate, and you have a phone that feels snappy and offers an awesome watching experience.
