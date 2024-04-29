The Pixel 8 is back in the spotlight with another sweet deal on Amazon

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The Pixel 8 is one of Google's latest top-tier smartphones, and you now have yet another reason to go for this handsome fella and purchase one today!

Amazon is selling the 128GB version of this bad boy at a sweet $150 discount, cutting 21% off the phone's price. This way, you can snag a brand-new Pixel 8 for under the $550 mark if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal while it's still up for grabs.

Pixel 8 128GB: Save $150 on Amazon!

Get a brand-new Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage space for $150 off its price on Amazon. The phone delivers great performance and takes amazing pictures. It's a real bargain, so don't waste time and snag one now!
$150 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


As a high-end phone, the Pixel 8 sports Google's latest AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. This allows it to handle demanding tasks with ease.

But performance has never been the strongest suit of Google's Pixel phone, as the Tensor platform offers less firepower than Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon chipsets. Their key selling point, however, has always been their ability to take gorgeous photos, and the Pixel 8 fits the bill perfectly. It boasts a 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP selfie snapper and, as a true Pixel phone, wields Google's software, allowing it to take amazing pictures. Moreover, it can record videos at up to 4K at 60fps.

Another advantage of the Pixel 8 is its battery life. It comes with a 4575mAh power cell, which offers 9 hours and 36 minutes of video streaming non-stop or 15 hours and 39 minutes of browsing the web before needing a recharge.

Overall, the Pixel 8 is among the best phones you can buy, and it's worth every penny spent, especially now that it can be yours for less. Just be sure to grab one now while available at a discounted price, as you never know how long the offer will stay available.
