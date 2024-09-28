Amazon makes the Pixel 7a an even better choice ahead of Prime Day with this new discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Yet another Pixel 7a deal is live at Amazon, letting Google fans save big on the mid-range device from 2023. Last week, users could snatch this fella for $155 off its usual price, whereas it now arrives for even less! The Charcoal model is now $170 off, getting rather close to its July Prime Day discount.
During Amazon's summer savings frenzy for Prime members, this guy was an unbeatable choice at its $200 discount. However, we can't know for certain whether history will repeat itself this October Prime Day. So, you can just as well get it now and enjoy your savings.
In true Google Pixel fashion, you also get beautiful photos out of its rear camera setup with a 64 MP main sensor. Similarly, the 13 MP front camera performs incredibly well, giving you accurate colors and plenty of details. Check out the samples in our Pixel 7a review for context.
While the Pixel 7a is a perfectly acceptable phone on its own, you might still want to check out its more contemporary sibling before making the final choice.
If you don't mind extending your budget a bit (we're not talking even a $100 here), the Pixel 8a could be the better alternative. The handset is still $100 off at Amazon, landing it at just under $400.
As you can see from our Pixel 8a vs Pixel 7a review, the latest model offers higher frame refresh rates of 120Hz and higher brightness levels on its 6.1-inch OLED display. Aside from that, it comes with the next-gen Tensor G3 for faster performance and a whopping seven years of OS and security updates. That's right! This puppy will be good to go until 2031!
So, which one do you think is the better option? Whichever you get, you're undoubtedly in for a real treat. But if you're not in that big of a hurry, you can always wait a couple of weeks to see what (if any) deals Amazon will throw on both of these Google Pixel phones during the October Prime Day.
During Amazon's summer savings frenzy for Prime members, this guy was an unbeatable choice at its $200 discount. However, we can't know for certain whether history will repeat itself this October Prime Day. So, you can just as well get it now and enjoy your savings.
With the Pixel 8a successor already out for a while, the former generation won't be your primary choice at its standard list price of almost $500. But now that you can get it for slightly less than $330, it's a much more sensible investment. With OS upgrades until 2026 and security patches for another four years, it'll remain a reasonable choice for quite a while. Or, at least until we get more serious price cuts on its competitor.
So, what does your investment give you here? A device with a compact design, sporting a 6.1-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rates and offering decent performance with its in-house Tensor G2 chipset.
In true Google Pixel fashion, you also get beautiful photos out of its rear camera setup with a 64 MP main sensor. Similarly, the 13 MP front camera performs incredibly well, giving you accurate colors and plenty of details. Check out the samples in our Pixel 7a review for context.
While the Pixel 7a is a perfectly acceptable phone on its own, you might still want to check out its more contemporary sibling before making the final choice.
The Pixel 8a isn't to be ignored at its current price
If you don't mind extending your budget a bit (we're not talking even a $100 here), the Pixel 8a could be the better alternative. The handset is still $100 off at Amazon, landing it at just under $400.
As you can see from our Pixel 8a vs Pixel 7a review, the latest model offers higher frame refresh rates of 120Hz and higher brightness levels on its 6.1-inch OLED display. Aside from that, it comes with the next-gen Tensor G3 for faster performance and a whopping seven years of OS and security updates. That's right! This puppy will be good to go until 2031!
So, which one do you think is the better option? Whichever you get, you're undoubtedly in for a real treat. But if you're not in that big of a hurry, you can always wait a couple of weeks to see what (if any) deals Amazon will throw on both of these Google Pixel phones during the October Prime Day.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
28 Sep, 2024Amazon makes the Pixel 7a an even better choice ahead of Prime Day with this new discount
21 Sep, 2024The Pixel 7a is real budget star at $155 off on Amazon
17 Sep, 2024The Pixel 7 Pro gets even heftier 56% discount on Amazon — act fast and save now
13 Sep, 2024The 256GB Pixel 7 continues to sell like hot cakes at this huge $319 discount
09 Sep, 2024The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: