Amazon makes the Pixel 7a an even better choice ahead of Prime Day with this new discount

By
0comments
Deals
Pixel 7a in Charcoal with its display turned on, placed on a brown table against a blurred background.
Yet another Pixel 7a deal is live at Amazon, letting Google fans save big on the mid-range device from 2023. Last week, users could snatch this fella for $155 off its usual price, whereas it now arrives for even less! The Charcoal model is now $170 off, getting rather close to its July Prime Day discount.

Google Pixel 7a: Save $170 at Amazon

Prime Day isn't coming up for another two weeks, but Amazon is eager to let you save as much as possible on the Pixel 7a. Last week, the phone was $155 off, but you can currently save $170 on it! Don't miss out!
$170 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


During Amazon's summer savings frenzy for Prime members, this guy was an unbeatable choice at its $200 discount. However, we can't know for certain whether history will repeat itself this October Prime Day. So, you can just as well get it now and enjoy your savings.

With the Pixel 8a successor already out for a while, the former generation won't be your primary choice at its standard list price of almost $500. But now that you can get it for slightly less than $330, it's a much more sensible investment. With OS upgrades until 2026 and security patches for another four years, it'll remain a reasonable choice for quite a while. Or, at least until we get more serious price cuts on its competitor.

So, what does your investment give you here? A device with a compact design, sporting a 6.1-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rates and offering decent performance with its in-house Tensor G2 chipset.

In true Google Pixel fashion, you also get beautiful photos out of its rear camera setup with a 64 MP main sensor. Similarly, the 13 MP front camera performs incredibly well, giving you accurate colors and plenty of details. Check out the samples in our Pixel 7a review for context.

While the Pixel 7a is a perfectly acceptable phone on its own, you might still want to check out its more contemporary sibling before making the final choice.

The Pixel 8a isn't to be ignored at its current price


If you don't mind extending your budget a bit (we're not talking even a $100 here), the Pixel 8a could be the better alternative. The handset is still $100 off at Amazon, landing it at just under $400.

The Pixel 8a is now $100 off at Amazon

Don't mind extending your budget a bit? Get the Pixel 8a instead. This puppy is $100 off at Amazon, offering way more value for money than its predecessor. Get one while this deal is still available.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

As you can see from our Pixel 8a vs Pixel 7a review, the latest model offers higher frame refresh rates of 120Hz and higher brightness levels on its 6.1-inch OLED display. Aside from that, it comes with the next-gen Tensor G3 for faster performance and a whopping seven years of OS and security updates. That's right! This puppy will be good to go until 2031!

So, which one do you think is the better option? Whichever you get, you're undoubtedly in for a real treat. But if you're not in that big of a hurry, you can always wait a couple of weeks to see what (if any) deals Amazon will throw on both of these Google Pixel phones during the October Prime Day.
