Pixel 7 to show if Google takes flagship phones seriously: Chasing The Big Bugs or The Big Bucks

I paid $900 for a device that was only going to get "good" a year after I bought it!



For the record, I was very enthusiastic when I pre-ordered my Pixel 6 Pro, and despite the bug infestation, there was (and there still is) plenty to like about Google's premium flagship (most of which also applies to the vanilla



The design is simply beautiful - sophisticated, yet it stands out (I have the Sorta Sunny color)

The Pixel 6 Pro has an excellent camera system, which includes my favorite camera (ever) on a phone - the 4x periscope lens

The design is simply beautiful - sophisticated, yet it stands out (I have the Sorta Sunny color)

The Pixel 6 Pro has an excellent camera system, which includes my favorite camera (ever) on a phone - the 4x periscope lens

The great display and speakers make for an even greater multimedia experience - I don't need an external speaker to listen to music, and I can watch videos without reaching for my MacBook



But how can I overlook the fact that the fingerprint reader on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is only just getting good-ish? Sure, users who are testing the Pixel with Android 13 beta say the fingerprint experience will get even better. But why? Why with the next version of Android a year later?



And why did my cousin's Pixel 6 have a (quite literally) unfunctional fingerprint reader for months before Google pushed an update to fix it? That shows that even the bugs on the Pixel 6 series were inconsistent, as the fingerprint reader on my Pixel 6 Pro always worked, despite being sluggish and spotty.

And why do the widgets on Android 12 still need to reload from time to time for no apparent reason? And why does the camera still have problems with processing photos, and shows a black screen when you want to view the picture you've just snapped?

Google's reputation as a phone-maker is severely damaged







Sure, Pixels make up a mere 1% of Google's immense bottom line, but they were on track to gaining some momentum - it's something that Google's worked to get for a long time. People bought some Pixels in 2021-2022. Those are facts. They are Google's best-selling flagships ever.



But did Sundar Pichai & Co shoot themselves in the foot? The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro looked "too good to be true" from the very beginning, but no one (and I mean no one!) expected the massive platter of bugs that followed... So, in the end you kinda got what you paid for.



The countless news stories, Reddit threats, Tweets, and the fact that three videos with nearly 10M views, won't play in Google's favor. I'll be shocked if this doesn't affect the public's perception on Google as a phone-maker.



And Google, if you're reading this, first … do you have any vacancies? But second, the only way to rescue this buggy Pixel 6 mess is to make Pixel 6A, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro as reliable as possible. Copy Apple, Samsung, and whatever other company does it well. I don't care. The people who spend money on the Pixel 6 don't care. Reliability should be a priority at Mountain View. A buggy Pixel 7 could result in total self-destruction for Google's phone business, and I don't want that to happen...





So, let me know...





