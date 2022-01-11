Galaxy S22 Ultra to fix everlasting Android and iPhone camera issue, thanks to "Super Clear Lens"?



Zeiss T* coating: Is Vivo holding the key to Apple, Samsung, and Google’s future camera success?



I believe these samples, snapped by Han's Tech Talk speak for themselves. Vivo's X70 Pro+ (left) is currently schooling everyone on how to deal with lens flaring. Zeiss tags along. The photos on the right are taken with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.



We still don’t know what the "Super Clear Lens/Glass” on the Galaxy S22 Ultra is, but I hope Samsung is taking cues from Vivo and not prior Galaxy flagships.





Vivo's latest





On the other hand, the Galaxy S21, S21 Ultra, and iPhone 13 Pro are clearly struggling a lot. But the big problem here is that the lens flares don't just give you overexposed sun, moon, or street lights.



As mentioned in the beginning, the poor light management lets unnecessary light bleed into other parts of the image, which again, as you can see on the samples, can ruin the detail, sharpness, clarity, overall exposure, color, and white balance. In other words, this matters… a lot. It basically creates the perfect conditions for noise pollution in the image, and while computational photography is often good at keeping such problems at bay, it's far from perfect.



Galaxy S22 Ultra camera might bring great improvements, compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra



We've seen a number of smartphone camera innovations in the past few years, most notably the Night Mode and periscope zoom camera. We've also seen several strategic partnerships that promise to elevate the photo and video performance on phones but often fall (very) short when it comes to delivering any meaningful results.



Now, when we've identified an apparent weak point in the smartphone camera in the face of lens flares and reflections, we are also lucky to have the solution for the problem hiding in plain sight. It will be a shame if companies like Samsung, Apple, and Google keep ignoring it. Let's cross our fingers for the Galaxy S22 Ultra because if this phone can set the standard, many others may follow through.



Finally, on a positive note, the aforementioned reliable leaker, Ice Universe, has said that Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 Ultra phone now takes photos with much greater detail and improved HDR, compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Let’s hope part of the reason for that is the new “Super Clear Lens”. Vivo's latest X70 Pro+ uses a special Zeiss coating to deal with annoying lens flares. Long story short, it works like a charm! You can take a look for yourself. Whether it's the less challenging daylight scenario or the extremely difficult night-time scenes, light sources are simply not a problem for Vivo's Zeiss-coated flagship.On the other hand, the Galaxy S21, S21 Ultra, and iPhone 13 Pro are clearly struggling a lot. But the big problem here is that the lens flares don't just give you overexposed sun, moon, or street lights.As mentioned in the beginning, the poor light management lets unnecessary light bleed into other parts of the image, which again, as you can see on the samples, can ruin the detail, sharpness, clarity, overall exposure, color, and white balance. In other words, this matters… a lot. It basically creates the perfect conditions for noise pollution in the image, and while computational photography is often good at keeping such problems at bay, it's far from perfect.We've seen a number of smartphone camera innovations in the past few years, most notably the Night Mode and periscope zoom camera. We've also seen several strategic partnerships that promise to elevate the photo and video performance on phones but often fall (very) short when it comes to delivering any meaningful results.Now, when we've identified an apparent weak point in the smartphone camera in the face of lens flares and reflections, we are also lucky to have the solution for the problem hiding in plain sight. It will be a shame if companies like Samsung, Apple, and Google keep ignoring it. Let's cross our fingers for the Galaxy S22 Ultra because if this phone can set the standard, many others may follow through.Finally, on a positive note, the aforementioned reliable leaker, Ice Universe, has said that Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 Ultra phone now takes photos with much greater detail and improved HDR, compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Let’s hope part of the reason for that is the new “Super Clear Lens”.