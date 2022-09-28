 Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s design gets revealed even more with fresh crisp renders - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s design gets revealed even more with fresh crisp renders

Google
1
Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s design gets revealed even more with fresh crisp renders
Google’s highly anticipated upcoming Pixel 7 series is just around the corner, scheduled to be announced on October 6, 2022, at 10 am EDT during the Made by Google event. Well, not that there is any lack of images showing the two new Google phones, but now we also have some nice and crisp renders of their front and back! (via 91mobiles)

Yes, while there have indeed been lots of visuals showcasing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s back panel, there haven’t been many good ones that show the phones’ screens. Now, thanks to Ishan Agarwal, we know that both phones will come with a very similar design when it comes to their front sides.



Looking at the renders, we find the familiar by now centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, much like on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The good news is that the regular Pixel 7 seems to have significantly reduced bezels, which gives it a much more modern and slick look, fit for a 2022 flagship. The bezels on the Pixel 7 Pro may have ever so slightly been reduced as well, but it is hard to tell because of the lighting in these renders.

One less noticeable difference that some might miss is that the volume and power buttons on the right side of the Pixel 7 Pro have moved to a lower position than the predecessor, probably to make them more easily reachable.

Of course, the most obvious change of them all is with the one part that makes the latest Pixels iconic in their design — the camera visor. As most of you already know from Google’s teaser back in May, this time around, most of the visor will be covered in a chrome-like material, with cutouts for the triple camera system on the Pixel 7 Pro and the dual cameras on the Pixel 7.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Anker power banks: top 5 picks in 2022
Best Anker power banks: top 5 picks in 2022
A leaked image of a Pixel Watch retail box appears on Reddit
A leaked image of a Pixel Watch retail box appears on Reddit
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Rumored Google Pixel 7 spec sheet hints at marginal upgrades over Pixel 6
Rumored Google Pixel 7 spec sheet hints at marginal upgrades over Pixel 6
Google’s Nest speakers and displays will soon detect your presence (if you want to)
Google’s Nest speakers and displays will soon detect your presence (if you want to)
Table gives out before Apple Watch Ultra during torture test
Table gives out before Apple Watch Ultra during torture test

Popular stories

Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues
Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues
iPhone 14 Pro Always-on display battery drain tested
iPhone 14 Pro Always-on display battery drain tested
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
T-Mobile launches Secure Wi-Fi mobile app for select customers
T-Mobile launches Secure Wi-Fi mobile app for select customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless