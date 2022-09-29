Best Google Pixel 7 preorder deals to expect

Jump to:







Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prices

The Pixel 7 Pro is expected to be priced at just $899 for the base 128GB version, which can be considered welcome news in this day and age of rampant inflation, as that is the starting price of its predecessor. Ditto for the Pixel 7 and its $599 tag, yet every little bit helps when it comes to phone deals.







Google Pixel 7 Pro preorder deals

$200 gift card at Target

Up to $660 at the Google Store with a trade-in

Up to $800 off at AT&T with a trade-in

Rumor has it that Target will be offering a $200 gift card with a Pixel 7 Pro preorder and that might be the best Pixel 7 series deal this side of carrier subsidies. You would also be able to get at least $600 off the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at the Google Store with a trade-in and freebies like cases.



Pixel 7 Pro deals on Amazon



Amazon is usually one of the best places to buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro, as it offers the same discounts and freebies as Google and adds a little something in terms of discount on its own. You won't be getting the generous trade-in deals, though, and the cheaper Pixel 7 sibling may be available to order on Amazon at a later date.







Get the Pixel 6 Pro at $200 off from Amazon Google's Pixel 6 Pro is currently seeing a significant discount at Amazon. The phone is available in its 128GB and 256GB of storage versions. Note that not all color options are in stock. $200 off (22%) Buy at Amazon



Pixel 7 Pro deals at Best Buy

Best Buy will be offering the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as usual in all their colors and storage variants. Typically, Best Buy offers a $50 discount on the Pixel 7 Pro if you activate it with a Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile plan and that's that, but it may surprise us.



Pixel 7 Pro deals at AT&T

AT&T has its generic $800 off deal on any flagship phone that with an eligible trade-in and unlimited 5G plan. If last year is any indication, there will also be bundle deals with accessories as well.



Pixel 7 Pro deals at Verizon

Just like AT&T, Verizon could very well be offering the Pixel 7 Pro with a $800 for an eligible trade-in and a new plan subscription. That would leave the phone costing you just $99, if history repeats.

Best Google Pixel 7 preorder deals





Free Verizon Pixel 7 with a trade-in

Discounted AT&T Pixel 7 without trade-in

$100 Target gift card



These are the best Pixel 7 preorder deals to expect, as usually the carriers give it for free with a trade-in, or at a heavy discount without since its price is rather low compared to its larger sibling. Moreover, Target is said to be offering a $100 gift card with the Pixel 7, essentially slashing its price to sub-$500 category.



Which Google Pixel 7 to buy

If money is not an issue, get the Pixel 7 Pro. It has the awesome zoom camera, the big high-res, high refresh rate display, and the bigger storage options variety. Since both phones are powered by Google's second generation Tensor chip, however, saving $300 if you don't have much use for a zoom camera is no small potato.





The Pixel 7 would be more compact and still have a high refresh rate display, a battery life that might be on par or even longer, given the smaller display size and resolution, and the same great main and ultrawide cameras in the same unorthodox design package.



Are Pixel 7 deals worth it?

As you can see from the recent prices of their predecessors, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will hold their value well. The most you can get as a direct discount would be $200 for the Pro and $100 for the smaller sibling, so a free Pixel 7 deal on any carrier would be worth it, as would be the usual $800 off deals with a trade-in on Verizon and AT&T.





These two carriers recently take any clunker that fogs a mirror and give you the maximum trade-in amount, so there will be Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals that would definitely be worth it, not to mention the Target gift cards.



Can you get the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro unlocked

Yes, on Google Store, Amazon, and at Best Buy, Target, or in Walmart









Not only that, but even if you don't pick a Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Google's online store, all models usually support the widest number of 5G frequencies to be used on any carrier, with only the eventual Verizon model adding mmWave support to the mix.