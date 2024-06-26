The amazing Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB sells like hotcakes after a whopping 57% discount
Pixel 9 rumors are spreading like wildfire, but so are discounts on the flagship phone of old, the Pixel 7 Pro. This bad boy has been on sale at crazy-big discounts at Woot in all storage versions. But it's not too late to get your fair share of savings on the 512GB model. Hurry up and grab your new handset for just $469.99!
That's right! A whopping 57% (from the phone's original list price of $1,099.99) markdown on one of the best Google phones awaits your attention. Keep in mind that the offer is set to remain active for just another six days (unless supplies run out). To make things even better, Amazon doesn't offer the same bargain on the maxed-out storage model. Over there, you can get the 256GB model for a tad over $470.
This bad boy is no spring chicken, but it still impresses with its 6.7-inch OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rates and Tensor G2 chipset. You even get Android 13 out of the box. Granted, it may not be quite as powerful as other flagship phones from its time, but the Pixel 7 Pro delivers a smooth and user-friendly experience most users should still enjoy.
With the versatile camera app and its impressive software tricks, the large 5,000mAh battery, and overall build quality, the Pixel 7 Pro stands out as a fantastic phone. Finally, while it was released in 2022, this phone will receive software patches for another three years. It still receives OS updates, too!
Already having seen one successor and expecting another this August 13, the Pixel 7 Pro obviously isn't your most contemporary option from the brand. But it's still a great everyday option for users who don't want to pay an arm and a leg for the Pixel experience. With no Pixel 8 model (this includes the Pixel 8a) is now available at discounted prices, the older model is one of your best bang-for-buck options.
Then you have a great camera with a 50MP main unit, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with AF, a 48MP telephoto unit with 5X zoom, and a 10.8MP front camera. This setup delivers the iconic Pixel photo look with very accurate color representation, plenty of detail, and plenty of beauty. Feel free to check out the photo samples in our Pixel 7 Pro review for more on its performance in the camera department.
