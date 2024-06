The amazing Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB sells like hotcakes after a whopping 57% discount

Pixel 7 Pro

This bad boy is no spring chicken, but it still impresses with its 6.7-inch OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rates and Tensor G2 chipset. You even get Android 13 out of the box. Granted, it may not be quite as powerful as other flagship phones from its time, but thedelivers a smooth and user-friendly experience most users should still enjoy.Then you have a great camera with a 50MP main unit, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with AF, a 48MP telephoto unit with 5X zoom, and a 10.8MP front camera. This setup delivers the iconic Pixel photo look with very accurate color representation, plenty of detail, and plenty of beauty. Feel free to check out the photo samples in our Pixel 7 Pro review for more on its performance in the camera department.With the versatile camera app and its impressive software tricks, the large 5,000mAh battery, and overall build quality, thestands out as a fantastic phone. Finally, while it was released in 2022, this phone will receive software patches for another three years. It still receives OS updates, too!