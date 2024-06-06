The Pixel 7 Pro 256GB is now a whopping 52% cheaper on Amazon; act fast and save on one now

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Woot's incredible deal on the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage, which slashed a whopping $653 (59%) off the phone's price, may be a thing of the past, but you can still score massive savings on this amazing smartphone with its 256GB version.

Amazon is now offering the 256GB model at a stunning $520 discount, cutting a whole 52% off the phone's usual cost. You can snag a unit for under $480 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal before it expires.

Amazon is selling the Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage for a whopping $520 off. Equipped with a Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the phone delivers top-tier performance. Furthermore, it can capture stunning photos with its 50MP main camera and 10.8MP selfie snapper. Its 5,000 mAh battery, on the other hand, delivers an all-day battery life. Don't miss out! Act quickly and grab a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro at a massive discount today!!
It's worth noting that the current offer even surpasses the $491 (49%) discount Amazon provided on the 256GB version in April, making this deal even more enticing and truly unmissable.

While technically being an older model, the Pixel 7 Pro still ranks among the best phones you can buy right now. Being Google's ex-flagship smartphone, it delivers top-tier performance courtesy of its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. So, the phone can easily deal with any task and run demanding games without any unnecessary drama.

In addition to that, this handsome fella comes with Google's image processing magic on board and takes gorgeous-looking photos with its 50MP main camera and 10.8MP selfie snapper. It can also record videos at 4K at 60 fps.

Battery life is also great here, with the 5,000 mAh power cell packing enough juice to last you a whole day without top-ups. And when you deplete the battery, the 23W wired charging will fill the tank in about 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro is a real bang for your buck, especially now that it can be yours for the price of a mid-range smartphone. So, don't dilly dally and snag one at a heavily discounted price today!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

