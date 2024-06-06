The Pixel 7 Pro 256GB is now a whopping 52% cheaper on Amazon; act fast and save on one now
Woot's incredible deal on the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage, which slashed a whopping $653 (59%) off the phone's price, may be a thing of the past, but you can still score massive savings on this amazing smartphone with its 256GB version.
Amazon is now offering the 256GB model at a stunning $520 discount, cutting a whole 52% off the phone's usual cost. You can snag a unit for under $480 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal before it expires.
It's worth noting that the current offer even surpasses the $491 (49%) discount Amazon provided on the 256GB version in April, making this deal even more enticing and truly unmissable.
While technically being an older model, the Pixel 7 Pro still ranks among the best phones you can buy right now. Being Google's ex-flagship smartphone, it delivers top-tier performance courtesy of its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. So, the phone can easily deal with any task and run demanding games without any unnecessary drama.
Battery life is also great here, with the 5,000 mAh power cell packing enough juice to last you a whole day without top-ups. And when you deplete the battery, the 23W wired charging will fill the tank in about 1 hour and 37 minutes.
Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro is a real bang for your buck, especially now that it can be yours for the price of a mid-range smartphone. So, don't dilly dally and snag one at a heavily discounted price today!
In addition to that, this handsome fella comes with Google's image processing magic on board and takes gorgeous-looking photos with its 50MP main camera and 10.8MP selfie snapper. It can also record videos at 4K at 60 fps.
