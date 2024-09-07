The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Google may have released its latest and greatest Pixel 9 phones, but they aren't exactly budget-friendly. Do you know which Pixel phone it is, though? The Pixel 7 with 256GB of storage space!
Right now, this particular model in Snow is available at a lovely $269 discount on Amazon. This means you can get it for 38% off its original price and pay less than $430 for this sleek handset. We should note that this is the lowest price ever for this exact variant at the retailer, making the deal even more enticing. While the discount is offered by a third-party seller, shipping is handled by Amazon itself. Plus, you're also getting a 30-day refund period.
The Pixel 7 may be an older phone, but it still has a lot to offer. Its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM on deck deliver fast performance and allow it to handle demanding tasks and games like Genshin Impact without hiccups.
Additionally, as we are talking about a Pixel phone here, this fella takes incredible pictures with its 50MP main camera. Moreover, it supports Google's image-processing magic, which makes your photos look even more mesmerizing. The phone captures great-looking videos, too, being able to record clips in 4K at 60fps.
Overall, the Pixel 7 still packs a punch, offering fast performance, incredible camera capabilities, and good battery life at an affordable price. So, don't waste time! Get your Pixel 7 with 256GB of storage at a bonkers discount today!
While it packs a slightly smaller power cell than we're used to — just 4,355mAh — this bad boy has enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. As for charging, it can reach 50% in 30 minutes with a 30W charger.
