Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: The hottest flagship camera with critical video issues? Not OK, Google!2
Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are reportedly about three weeks away now. Google's flagship phones are said to be made officially official on October 19. We already know a ton about the hardware as well as the software on the Pixel 6, thanks to a bunch of leaks, and of course, Android 12.
The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: The price might be right
- A brand new standout design
- Google's custom-built Tensor chip in collaboration with Samsung
- A brand new camera system, led by Samsung's 50MP GN1 camera sensor, and a 4x periscope zoom camera for up to 8x lossless zoom photos on the Pixel 6 Pro
In fact, we already have our first hint at what the pricing of Google's Pixel 6 series could be. According to a recent leak, we are looking at around:
- 649 EUR for the Pixel 6
- 899 EUR for the Pixel 6 Pro
Of course, this is not going to be an equivalent of $649 and $899. If we do the conversion, that's roughly $757 for the Pixel 6 and $1048 for the Pixel 6 Pro in North America. However, my educated guess (take it for what it's worth) is that it's much more likely that Google will round this up to:
- $799 for the Pixel 6
- $999 for the Pixel 6 Pro
Coincidence? No. That's exactly how much the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cost.
Google Pixel phones: A story about broken video recorders
So, it's all looking great for Google so far. The Pixel 6 features a brand new design that everyone seems to love (already); it promises major camera upgrades, big batteries, fair prices, and perhaps even five years of software support!
Then, what's the potential camera problem that might hold it back? Well, if you've ever used a Pixel or simply done some reading on Google's phones, you'd know that they tend to have issues with recording video for an extended period time.
How do we know that's still an issue? Well, we've experienced it (again) with the recently-released Google Pixel 5A. It was already an issue with phones like the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A. For reference, YouTube is full of videos on the issue. Simply click the link, if you'd like Victor to tell you more about the Pixel 5A's overheating issues. You'll jump straight to the point, without a need to watch the whole thing.
That's a shame, especially given that the Pixel 5A has a battery to go for days. All in all, the overheating issue while recording video on Pixel phones is absolutely unacceptable. This problem is a rare occurrence, even on mid-range and budget devices.
Pixel 6 camera: Photo champ? Maybe. Video camp? Maybe not.
So, now the stage is all set for Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to perform and fix the video recording issues of past Pixel devices. Can we be sure if this will happen? No. However, early reports on Google Pixel 6 video quality have suggested that the phone is on par with Apple's (then) flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max, at least when it came to picture quality.
Of course, this doesn't mean anything, but it's definitely a positive sign, which shows that Tensor and Google's improved software and hardware should be more than enough to take care of the overheating issue while recording video.
Bear in mind that processing power isn't the only variable that makes a difference. The GPU capabilities of the devices and the cooling system are also essential factors for handling video recording.
For example, Samsung seems to be moving towards a custom AMD-built GPU for the Galaxy S22 series, while companies like Xiaomi and others (especially on gaming devices) have been making use of active cooling to keep the temperatures during gaming down.
We are curious to see how Google plans to handle the Pixel 6's video recording issues. If they are indeed solved, we think the Pixel 6 Pro and especially the Pixel 6 has a great shot at delivering incredible value for money, despite being on the expensive (flagship) side. Why?
Well, it's rumored that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the first Google phones to come with five years of software updates, which is three more than most other phones on the market, and two more than what the best of Android has to offer. Also, it's about on par with Apple's iPhone when it comes to software support.
This alone would make the Pixel 6 extremely compelling. If we add to that the new design, hardware, and software, Google's phone would easily become a deserving "best Android phones" entry for 2021 and perhaps even 2022.
