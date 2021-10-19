Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Google

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: what's in the box?

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: what's in the box?
Yes, folks, the promised child rumored to break the current meta in smartphone design has finally arrived on the scene. If you would like to get in the nitty-gritty of everything new with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, feel free to check out some of our dedicated articles listed down below:

Otherwise, if you want to channel Brad Pitt’s character from David Fincher’s famous movie Seven, here’s the answer to your “What’s in the box?” question.

What’s in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro boxes?


What you would expect in 2021 with a bit more on top:

  • The phone—Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro
  • USB Type-C to Type-C charging cable
  • Quick Switch Adaptor (USB Type-A to Type-C) for data transfers
  • Screen protector
  • Documentation
  • Sim ejector tool

What’s missing in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro boxes?


None of the following here is a surprise:

  • Power adapter
  • Headphones
  • Case

While there is no power adapter included in the box, Google has at least added a Quick Switch Adaptor and a screen protector with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Very much appreciated!

Nevertheless, the no-charger trend marches on, still leaving much to be said about how “eco-friendly” this particular approach is. Hopefully, going forward, we will get the chance to choose whether accessories get included in the box or not, which some argue would achieve a much better environmental result.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6 (70 updates)

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
$440 Walmart
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
$700off $300 Special Verizon
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro size comparison: how do they stack up against competitors and older Pixels
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro size comparison: how do they stack up against competitors and older Pixels
Google's Tensor SoC powering the new Pixel 6 line brings ML capabilities to the handsets and more
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google's Tensor SoC powering the new Pixel 6 line brings ML capabilities to the handsets and more
Google releases the Android 12 update, first on Pixel phones
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Google releases the Android 12 update, first on Pixel phones
Get Google Pixel 6 Pro and YouTube Premium for just $55 a month with Pixel Pass
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Get Google Pixel 6 Pro and YouTube Premium for just $55 a month with Pixel Pass
Google Pixel 6 series: battery life revealed
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Google Pixel 6 series: battery life revealed
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro earbuds leak out shortly after the AirPods 3 debut
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro earbuds leak out shortly after the AirPods 3 debut
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless