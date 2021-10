Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: what's in the box?

What’s in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro boxes?



The phone—Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro

USB Type-C to Type-C charging cable

Quick Switch Adaptor (USB Type-A to Type-C) for data transfers

Screen protector

Documentation

Sim ejector tool What’s missing in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro boxes?

Power adapter

Headphones

Case

Nevertheless, the no-charger trend marches on, still leaving much to be said about how “eco-friendly” this particular approach is. Hopefully, going forward, we will get the chance to choose whether accessories get included in the box or not, which some argue would achieve a much better environmental result. While there is no power adapter included in the box, Google has at least added a Quick Switch Adaptor and a screen protector with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Very much appreciated!Nevertheless, the no-charger trend marches on, still leaving much to be said about how “eco-friendly” this particular approach is. Hopefully, going forward, we will get the chance to choose whether accessories get included in the box or not, which some argue would achieve a much better environmental result.

Yes, folks, the promised child rumored to break the current meta in smartphone design has finally arrived on the scene. If you would like to get in the nitty-gritty of everything new with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, feel free to check out some of our dedicated articles listed down below:Otherwise, if you want to channel Brad Pitt’s character from David Fincher’s famous movie Seven, here’s the answer to your “What’s in the box?” question.What you would expect in 2021 with a bit more on top: