Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: what's in the box?0
Otherwise, if you want to channel Brad Pitt’s character from David Fincher’s famous movie Seven, here’s the answer to your “What’s in the box?” question.
What’s in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro boxes?
What you would expect in 2021 with a bit more on top:
- The phone—Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro
- USB Type-C to Type-C charging cable
- Quick Switch Adaptor (USB Type-A to Type-C) for data transfers
- Screen protector
- Documentation
- Sim ejector tool
What’s missing in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro boxes?
None of the following here is a surprise:
- Power adapter
- Headphones
- Case
While there is no power adapter included in the box, Google has at least added a Quick Switch Adaptor and a screen protector with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Very much appreciated!
