Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro camera: specs and features

Interested in learning more about the Pixel 6 series camera and software features? You've come to the right place!









Google Pixel 6 camera summary









Inside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's Gorilla Glass Victus-covered signature camera bump is a 1/ 1.3 -inch primary sensor that captures up to 150% more light compared to the Pixel 5 , according to Google. Being able to capture more light, the Pixel 6's camera should snap sharper photos with better colors than its predecessor, even in poorly-lit conditions.





Alongside the main camera sensor, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro also sport an ultra wide camera with a large sensor for capturing more people together in one frame, or simply more of the user's surroundings.





The Pixel 6 Pro alone also has an additional telephoto lens with 4X optical zoom ("Google Super Res Zoom"), capable of a total of 20X zoom (optical and digital combined).





So that's two cameras on the back of the Pixel 6 and three on the Pixel 6 Pro. Also, inside their camera bars, to the right, both phones hold a quad LED flash array.









And on the front, at the top center of their displays, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro sport an ultra wide holepunch selfie camera, with the Pixel 6 one being 8 megapixels and the Pixel 6 Pro – 11.1 megapixels.





Google Pixel 6 camera specs





Camera Rear Dual camera Main camera



50 MP (OIS, Laser autofocus) 50 MP (OIS, Laser autofocus) Specifications Aperture size: F1.9; Sensor size: 1/1.31"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm Second camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide) Specifications Aperture size: F2.2; Pixel size: 1.25 μm Video recording 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (60 fps) Front 8 MP See the full Google Pixel 6 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool







Google Pixel 6 Pro camera specs





Camera Rear Triple camera Main camera



50 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF) 50 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF) Specifications Aperture size: F1.9; Sensor size: 1/1.31"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm Second camera 48 MP (Telephoto, OIS) Specifications Optical zoom: 4.0x; Aperture size: F3.5; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm Third camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide) Specifications Aperture size: F2.2; Pixel size: 1.25 μm Video recording 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (60 fps) Front 11.1 MP See the full Google Pixel 6 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool







Google Pixel 6 camera features





During the Google Pixel 6 announcement event, the search engine giant pointed out a number of new features that users of its new smartphones can take advantage of. Here's what those Pixel 6 camera features are:





Magic Eraser in Google Photos









This Pixel 6 series feature can be used via the Google Photos app, and not just on new photos, but any old photos taken from any camera too.





With Magic Eraser on the Pixel 6, you can mark any people or objects in your photo that you wish weren't there, and this feature will remove them. No more photobombs to worry about!













According to Google, Magic Eraser will become available in Google Photos on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro as soon as the phones launch on October 28.





Image equity / Real Tone









While this isn't a feature in the common sense of the world, rather a camera and software improvement Google spoke of during its Pixel 6 presentation, it's well worth noting.





With aims to stop racial bias in camera technology, Google has improved the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro camera to ensure that people of color will not appear with artificially brightened or unnaturally desaturated skin. As part of its announcement for this feature, Google stated the following:









Motion Mode: Action Pan and Long Exposure









Motion Mode would allow Pixel 6 users access to new features like Action Pan and Long Exposure. Action Pan essentially blurs the background when taking photos in motion, while keeping the subject focused, while Long Exposure blurs particular objects that were moving when the photo was taken.





For example, with Long Exposure the user can blur a Ferris wheel as shown above, a waterfall, a moving train and so on, to create a strong sense of movement in an otherwise still photograph.





Face Unblur









Another camera feature Google showcased for the Pixel 6 is Face Unblur. What it does is combine the power of both the main and ultra wide cameras in order to make a person's face as sharp as possible even when they're in motion.





This is helped by the fact that the Pixel 6 camera is constantly detecting faces and by combining face images from two different cameras, each of which prioritizing different things (e.g. sharpness or color), Face Unblur can intelligently sharpen faces that might have appeared blurry otherwise.





Video recording at up to 4K, 60FPS









Thanks to their powerful Tensor processor, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are capable of recording videos at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames-per-second, and in HDR.





Quick Tap to Snap









Google has partnered with Snapchat to deliver a unique (at least for now) feature to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users. Directly from the lock screen, Pixel 6 users can enter the Snap camera quick and easy, by simply tapping the back of the smartphone.





No need to even unlock the device to take the Snap, although of course, when it's time to share it, users will have to authenticate.





During the Pixel 6 unveiling event, Snap Inc CEO Evan Spiegel summarized this feature like so:









Google Pixel 6 camera samples





The following camera samples were provided by Google. Stay tuned for our Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro reviews, where we'll showcase our own real-world camera samples.









