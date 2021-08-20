

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have already been announced by Google, but their official release to the market as well as the full disclosure of specs and features is expected to take place sometime this autumn. With an eye-catching design, top-notch specs, and a camera system that's expected to propel the signature Pixel camera quality further, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are definitely two phones that will most certainly catch the attention of customers later this year.





But as with all new phones, especially those expected to carry a premium price tag, protection is always important. Cases and screen protectors are likely the first vital accessory you'll get for your shiny new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro . But with so much variety, it will be hard to pinpoint the very best case for your needs. Luckily, this is where we could be useful to you, showcasing the very best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cases available.





What are the best Pixel 6 cases?





Sо far, it's hard to pinpoint which ones are the best Pixel 6 case as the phones simply aren't officially official. There will certainly be a bunch of cases coming from the prolific case makers, but the very best ones will likely be Google's own Fabric cases, which offer a unique feel and look to the Pixel lineup. Google has released such cases for many of its latest Pixel phones, so there's no reason to believe we won't be seeing these on the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.







What will the best Pixel 6 cases cost?





Google's Fabric cases cost around $40 a pop, so we can expect a similar price tag on the ones for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Of course, a certain price adjustment could take place, making these cheaper or more expensive. However, it's probably likely that Google will stick to its usual pricing strategy with the Pixel 6-series cases.







When should we expect to see a large array of Pixel 6 cases available?





As soon as Google launches the new Pixels, we are likely to see a multitude of various cases from Google and a majority of case makers alike. Certainly, the best cases available will be coming straight from Google, though we shouldn't downplay the rest of the potential case array.





