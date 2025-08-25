Oppo's next flagships may have insane cameras and huge batteries — but will you get to buy them?
The Oppo Find X9 Pro and Ultra look set to challenge Samsung and Apple with monster cameras and massive batteries — but one model may never leave China.
Oppo's next flagship phones, the Oppo Find X9 Pro and Ultra, are expected to launch later this year in China. Now, a new leak is revealing some new details about the upcoming devices.
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is one beast of a phone. Sadly, it never made it to the global market, leaving only its smaller sibling, the Find X8 Pro, to make its way overseas. It's not known whether the same strategy awaits the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Pro, but details about the two phones are now surfacing online.
The phone may come with a quad rear camera setup with a dual periscope camera. Reportedly, the main camera will have a 200MP resolution and a sensor size of 1/1.1-inch. One of the periscope cameras may sport a 1/1.3-inch sensor. The secondary periscope camera has not been revealed just yet. According to the leak, a notable 7,000mAh battery may keep the lights on.
Unfortunately, though, the Ultra may not make it to a global launch. But it's almost certain that the Find X9 Pro will launch in some markets. It is said to pack a 6.78-inch OLED LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device may be the Dimensity 9500 chip.
The phone is said to sport a large 7,500mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging (these Chinese brands are coming hard for the likes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro with these epic battery specs, if I may add).
I think that both the Find X9 Pro and Ultra sound seriously impressive on paper. Huge batteries, big sensors, and sharp displays make them stand out, especially against Samsung and Apple. The only real downside is that the Ultra might stay locked to China, which would be a shame. Still, if the Pro makes it worldwide, a lot of people are going to be very happy with what Oppo is cooking up this year.
Oppo Find X9 Ultra (rumored):
- 6.8-inch flat OLED LTPO display, 2K resolution
- Quad rear camera setup with dual periscope cameras
- Main camera: 200MP, 1/1.1-inch sensor
- One periscope camera: 1/1.3-inch sensor
- Second periscope camera: not revealed yet
- 7,000mAh battery
- Likely limited to China launch
A triple camera setup is expected with a primary camera of 50MP, a Sony LYT-828 sensor. The ultrawide camera may use the 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor, while the periscope camera may sport a 200MP Samsung HP5 sensor with 3x optical zoom.
Oppo Find X9 Pro (rumored):
- 6.78-inch OLED LTPO display, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Dimensity 9500 chip
- Triple rear camera setup
- Main camera: 50MP Sony LYT-828
- Ultrawide camera: 50MP Samsung JN5
- Periscope camera: 200MP Samsung HP5, 3x optical zoom
- 7,500mAh battery
- 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging
- Expected to launch globally in some markets
