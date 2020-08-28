That long overdue OnePlus Watch could become a reality this year









The same could be said about mid-range handsets, long considered a waste of resources by the otherwise incredibly ambitious company before the 5G-enabled Nord entered the picture, as well as smartwatches.





We have a name but not much else













Unfortunately, said regulatory document is devoid of any other information on this possibly impending smartwatch, so we're left wondering, for instance, if OnePlus is still planning to go the circular design route or if the company may now be ready to adopt a square shape more akin to the aforementioned industry-leading Apple Watch family





We also have no idea what price point OnePlus is targeting after recent smartphone entries in both the high-end and mid-range sectors, but if we were to take a (wild) guess, we'd anticipate a debut alongside the 8T handset in the premium category sometime this fall.

Another Apple Watch copycat with Wear OS?





Coincidentally (or not), this OnePlus Watch name sighting has taken place on the heels of Oppo's headline-grabbing smartwatch debut . Of course, the first-gen Oppo Watch caught our attention primarily with its Apple Watch-inspired design, which seems like a plausible path for the OnePlus Watch to follow too.





For those who are unaware of the close ties between the two companies, we should highlight it's by no means a coincidence that their products often look so much alike. That's because a Chinese giant called BBK Electronics actually owns both brands, as well as a number of others, including Vivo and Realme.









Interestingly, a former OnePlus employee also told TechRadar the company has "actively been looking into a smartwatch for the last year", which brings back memories of gossip from shortly after the 7T smartphone announcement of last fall. Sadly, that early OnePlus Watch rumor was even lighter on specifics than this new one, although everyone assumed Wear OS would be the software platform of choice right off the bat.





Google's inability over the years to turn the operating system into a viable alternative for Apple's watchOS or even Samsung's Tizen might be the main reason why OnePlus has spent so much time prepping its smartwatch debut. Of course, there's no such thing as perfect timing when looking to take on a supremely successful product like the Apple Watch, but with a relatively important software update and a new processor right around the corner , this is definitely not the worst moment to join the struggling Wear OS movement.