Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View

Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View
Android OnePlus

A pre-release OnePlus 9 has been sold already and that's not even the craziest part

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 28, 2020, 4:17 PM
A pre-release OnePlus 9 has been sold already and that's not even the craziest part
Earlier this month, we were sent photographs of a prototype unit of the OnePlus 9. Apparently, the device was put on sale on eBay a few days back for an asking price of $3,000. 

The device in question was apparently a T-Mobile variant, but the listing said it was unlocked and compatible with all GSM carriers.



The listing was pulled, presumably after the seller realized it could be traced back to them. According to AndroidPolice, the unit has surfaced again, this time without any identifiable information and a price tag of $6,000. Since the earlier listing is archived, the seller is probably aware that OnePlus may use the ID number to wipe the phone. And thus, as any responsible seller would, he has put out the following disclaimer:

I am not responsible for oneplus erasing this phone or anything they may do to the phone after purchase period. If you purchase this you agree to those terms.

Not that this is a meaningful comparison, but just in case you are wondering, the OnePlus 8 and 8T were launched for $699 and $749, respectively. Sure, an unreleased prototype unit which is not supposed to be on sale may tempt some people into paying a premium, but six grands is exorbitant, especially knowing that the unit can be deactivated at any time.

But then again, not everyone subscribes to this way of thinking and the phone has actually been sold already.

OnePlus 9 rumored specs



The OnePlus 9 series will apparently comprise three variants- the standard model, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9 E/Lite.

The standard and the Pro versions will likely have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 under the hood. The OnePlus 9 will probably feature a 6.55-inches pinhole display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR, and a triple camera system.

We also expect a 4,500mAh cell with support for 30W wireless and 65W wireless charging. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will apparently also support reverse wireless charging. The phones will probably run Android 11 with OxygenOS on top.

The new phones will reportedly be unveiled in March next year.

Related phones

9

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Reserve Samsung's Galaxy S21 series in the US now and receive a (small) gift
Popular stories
The latest Galaxy S21/+ leak leaves nothing to the imagination
Popular stories
Best true wireless earbuds
Popular stories
More live photos of OnePlus 9 emerge alongside a couple of key specs

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders leak
Popular stories
These phones will stop working on T-Mobile next month
Popular stories
The latest Galaxy S21/+ leak leaves nothing to the imagination
Popular stories
More live photos of OnePlus 9 emerge alongside a couple of key specs
Popular stories
If your phone won't work on T-Mobile next month, you can choose a free replacement
Popular stories
Anti-tracking feature shows up in iOS 14.4 beta

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless