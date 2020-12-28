A pre-release OnePlus 9 has been sold already and that's not even the craziest part

It will probably be very, very easy for OnePlus to trace this device back to its owner. I don't know what compels people to put up prototype devices for sale online, especially without even redacting identifiable information. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 26, 2020







The listing was pulled, presumably after the seller realized it could be traced back to them. According to AndroidPolice, the unit has surfaced again, this time without any identifiable information and a price tag of $6,000. Since the earlier listing is archived, the seller is probably aware that OnePlus may use the ID number to wipe the phone. And thus, as any responsible seller would, he has put out the following disclaimer:









Not that this is a meaningful comparison, but just in case you are wondering, the OnePlus 8 and 8T were launched for $699 and $749, respectively. Sure, an unreleased prototype unit which is not supposed to be on sale may tempt some people into paying a premium, but six grands is exorbitant, especially knowing that the unit can be deactivated at any time.





But then again, not everyone subscribes to this way of thinking and the phone has actually been sold already.





OnePlus 9 rumored specs









The OnePlus 9 series will apparently comprise three variants- the standard model, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9 E/Lite.



The standard and the Pro versions will likely have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 under the hood. The OnePlus 9 will probably feature a 6.55-inches pinhole display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR, and a triple camera system.



We also expect a 4,500mAh cell with support for 30W wireless and 65W wireless charging. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will apparently also support reverse wireless charging. The phones will probably run Android 11 with OxygenOS on top.



The new phones will reportedly be unveiled in March next year.