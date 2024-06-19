The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The official OnePlus store continues to rock exciting deals on its entire portfolio. Yesterday, we saw the OnePlus 12 for $200 off with a trade-in, then stumbled across a generous discount on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. And now, the OnePlus Pad is in the spotlight! This slate can be yours for $80 off its list price of $479.99.

OnePlus Pad: save $80 + extra $50 with any trade-in

The OnePlus Pad can now be yours at $80 off its price tag at OnePlus.com. To make things even better, the official store gives you a trade-in reward of $50 for any trade-in in any condition. This means you can save as much as $130 on your new tablet by recycling an old device in any condition. But wait, there's more! You can bundle the tablet with the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard at 50% off. Students get an extra 5% off. The tablet offers great value for money with its 11.61-inch screen with 144Hz refresh rates, reasonably powerful processor, and long battery life.
$130 off (27%) Trade-in
$349 99
$479 99
Buy at OnePlus


Similarly to the brand's latest flagship phone, the Android tablet sells for even lower prices with trade-ins. You can trade in any device in any condition for an extra $50 discount, which means your new tablet can cost as low as $349.99. Trading in eligible devices in good condition can also bring you additional savings. Although we're not just now seeing this deal, it's still very attractive.

The OnePlus Pad is no disappointment, even though it's not as powerful as the best Samsung tablets. The slate boasts a slim design and an 11.61-inch screen with a 2000x2800 resolution. It supports HDR10+ plus Dolby Vision and even has 144Hz max refresh rates, making your on-screen time even more enjoyable.

There's no Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood, so it certainly can't compete with the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup on the performance front. But, with its MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and unconventional 7:5 aspect ratio, the OnePlus slate still earns a spot among the best tablets on the market.

And if you want to maximize your experience, you can bundle the device with its proprietary stylus and keyboard. The OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard arrives at 50% off with your tablet purchase via the official store.

As far as support goes, the device arrives with Android 13 out of the box and is set for three years of OS upgrades. The 2023-released slate should also receive four years of software patches, meaning it should be up to date until 2027. Additionally, the device has a 9,510 battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charging support. In other words, it'll give you plenty of on-screen time.

If you like what this bad boy has to offer, consider the ongoing deal at the official store. It undoubtedly seems quite attractive as it lets you save an extra $50 on top of the $80 discount with any device trade-in in any condition.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

