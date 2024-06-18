Grab the top-notch OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at their second-best price with this deal

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The official OnePlus store has plenty more to offer besides its excellent OnePlus 12 trade-in deal we shared not long ago. The seller now lets earphone seekers get the brand's best wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, at discounted prices. As you might know, these puppies have an MSRP of about $180, but you can now save 28% on a pair.

The promo effectively lands the high-class earbuds at their second-best price, $129.99. Indeed, the only time we've seen them at lower prices was during Black Friday 2023. Then again, it's not just the official store that sells them at 28% off, for the discount is also available at Amazon.

While the Buds Pro 2 aren't good enough to give the Sony WF-1000XM4 a run for their money (let alone their successor), they are a great value-for-money option. Firstly, the audio quality is quite refined here, and you get to enjoy deep and thumpy bass that won't make your head hurt. There are no distortions, loss of detail, or anything else that may hinder your listening experience.

As far as comfort goes, the OnePlus earbuds provide a good fit and allow you to use them for several hours without feeling ear fatigue. Of course, like most high-end options, these also have noise canceling technology. You'd be pleased to know that the ANC quality isn't half bad for the asking price.

What's more, unlike their Samsung rivals in the eyes of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the OnePlus option also has incredible battery life. With ANC on, you get a total of 25 hours with the charging case, seven hours more than what the Samsung earbuds offer.

Ultimately, the Buds Pro 2 are an exceptional option that won't break the bank. You have a great sound that's quite loud, a comfortable design, and top-notch battery life. What more could you want from these Sony LinkBuds S rivals? Go ahead and grab yours at 28% off through the official store.
