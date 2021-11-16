The iPhonesque OnePlus Nord N20 5G mid-ranger leaks out in high-res renders









wheel punch hole display with razor-thin side bezels and a fairly generous "chin", the presumably metal frame and plastic backplate depicted here are an entirely different story compared to the N20's reasonably handsome but easily forgettable predecessor. While OnePlus obviously has no intention to reinvent thepunch hole display with razor-thin side bezels and a fairly generous "chin", the presumably metal frame and plastic backplate depicted here are an entirely different story compared to the N20's reasonably handsome but easily forgettable predecessor.





One could go so far as to argue that the rear-facing cameras look like nothing we've seen before in the Android smartphone landscape, with two large sensors, a smaller one, and an LED flash each doing their own thing rather than staying close together in a square, rectangular, or L-shaped module.









The frame, meanwhile, seems largely inspired by devices like the iPhone 12 or 13, which is... not necessarily a bad thing considering how little we expect the OnePlus Nord N20 5G to cost.





Similar to its 6.49-inch forerunner, this slightly smaller 6.43-inch mid-ranger should compete for the title of best budget 5G phone at around $300 with a Snapdragon 600-series processor under the hood. Predictably enough, the Snapdragon 690 SoC is expected to be replaced with its 695 sequel, and perhaps more impressively, the N20 5G will apparently switch from an LCD to an AMOLED screen and from a rear-mounted to an in-display fingerprint scanner.





Not all specifications are etched in stone at the moment, but the 48MP primary shooter is tipped to be aided by two different 2MP sensors of some sort, which actually sounds like a downgrade from the N10 5G 's 64 + 8 + 2 + 2MP quad rear lens system.





In terms of overall dimensions, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will apparently be shorter, narrower, and thinner than the N10 5G, which doesn't make us particularly optimistic about its battery capacity.





But if you dig boxy handsets with flat sides, a flat display, chamfered edges, a good old fashioned headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and Android 11, this thing could definitely top your Christmas shopping list. That's right, we're fairly certain an official announcement is around the corner, although you may have to wait a little longer for a commercial US release if history is any indication

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

OnePlus is definitely looking to mix things up in the next few months in terms of both high-end and mid-range designs, at least based on a couple of recent leaks that have a very good chance of materializing before long.