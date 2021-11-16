The iPhonesque OnePlus Nord N20 5G mid-ranger leaks out in high-res renders

The iPhonesque OnePlus Nord N20 5G mid-ranger leaks out in high-res renders1
Hot on the heels of the... divisive 10 Pro flagship, a device believed to be the 5G-enabled Nord N20 stars in its own set of super-high-quality renders showcasing a pretty radical departure from last year's Nord N10 5G aesthetic.
One could go so far as to argue that the rear-facing cameras look like nothing we've seen before in the Android smartphone landscape, with two large sensors, a smaller one, and an LED flash each doing their own thing rather than staying close together in a square, rectangular, or L-shaped module.
The frame, meanwhile, seems largely inspired by devices like the iPhone 12 or 13, which is... not necessarily a bad thing considering how little we expect the OnePlus Nord N20 5G to cost.
Not all specifications are etched in stone at the moment, but the 48MP primary shooter is tipped to be aided by two different 2MP sensors of some sort, which actually sounds like a downgrade from the N10 5G's 64 + 8 + 2 + 2MP quad rear lens system.
In terms of overall dimensions, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will apparently be shorter, narrower, and thinner than the N10 5G, which doesn't make us particularly optimistic about its battery capacity.