 OnePlus Nord 3 could be the first phone with SuperVOOC 150W fast charging, launch date tipped

OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 3 could be the first phone with SuperVOOC 150W fast charging, launch date tipped

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
Just yesterday, at the 2022 Mobile World Conference (MWC) trade show, Oppo announced its new 150W SuperVOOC fast charging standard. It cuts down the amount of time a phone needs to charge fully by almost half. A 4,500mAh battery, for example, can be juiced up from zero to a hundred for merely 15-17 minutes.

Recently, OnePlus, which is no stranger to cutting-edge charging tech, announced that an upcoming OnePlus device will be the first with support for the SuperVOOC standard and will arrive in Q2, 2022. That device is very likely the OnePlus Nord 3 mid-tier phone, as its launch is expected during the same period.

Another hint that points to the Nord 3 having 150W fast charging are that it might be based on the Realme GT Neo 3, which was revealed to come equipped with it. This information comes from internal sources at OnePlus, thanks to the folks at Android Central.

It certainly would come as no surprise, as we know that all of the phone manufacturer companies under BBK Electronics like Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme tend to share their product’s designs. That is also one of the reasons OnePlus might be getting the new SuperVOOC charging so soon.

What is SuperVOOC?


As already mentioned, through the SuperVOOC charging standard, a phone equipped with a 4,500mAh battery can be charged to 100% for just 15-17 minutes. For 5 minutes, you can have a 50% charge. To give you some context, with a 65W charger going to a full charge would take you about 38 minutes or so.

The adapter itself is built on a dual-cell architecture and delivers 20V/7.5A, which then splits through two charge pumps to juice up the two cells simultaneously. After its split, the two pumps put out 5V/15A.

It seems this would be one of the biggest upgrades for the OnePlus Nord series, which should make the Nord 3 a worthy successor. All that’s left now is for OnePlus to bring a stable and polished OxygenOS experience.

