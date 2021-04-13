Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Deals OnePlus 5G

The unlocked OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 are on a rare sale right now

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 13, 2021, 3:38 PM
Released in the US close to three months ago after a "global" debut back in November 2020, the incredibly affordable 5G-enabled OnePlus Nord N10 and 4G LTE-only Nord N100 got additional deal sweeteners in the form of pre-order freebies, which may well have contributed to the almost instant regional success of the two attractive mid-rangers.

The higher-end (and obviously costlier) model received an even more surprising outright discount shortly thereafter, but curiously enough, all became and stayed quiet on the Nord N10 5G and N100 deals front in the months since.

Bargain hunters will be happy to know that changes today, and although Amazon's latest price cuts are hardly dramatic, they come with absolutely no strings attached, which is definitely a positive.

Powered by a more than respectable Snapdragon 690 processor, the OnePlus Nord N10 is among the best budget 5G phones out there at its regular $299.99 list price, so naturally, a $20 discount makes the 6.5-inch device even more compelling than usual.

To our knowledge, this brings the handset's unlocked price down to its lowest point yet on Amazon, and the same goes for the lower-end and lower-cost OnePlus Nord N100 after its even humbler new $10 discount.

While certainly similar at a first glance, these two are vastly different on the inside, with the N100 packing a modest Snapdragon 460 chipset and a... surprisingly hefty 5,000mAh battery. In contrast, the significantly faster Nord N10 5G only comes with a 4,300mAh cell under its hood, offsetting that downside by upgrading the N100's 18W charging speeds to an excellent 30 watts.

The more expensive smartphone also features more memory, more storage, and more cameras with higher megapixel counts. On top of everything, its IPS LCD panel is not just sharper, thanks to a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, but also much smoother, with 90Hz refresh rate technology in tow.

Still, both the Nord N100 and N10 5G have been nominated for our title of best overall affordable phone of 2021 (so far), which means you'll most likely be satisfied by either OnePlus device... if you know exactly what to expect (and more importantly, what not to expect) from the two.

