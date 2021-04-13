The unlocked OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 are on a rare sale right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Bargain hunters will be happy to know that changes today, and although Amazon's latest price cuts are hardly dramatic, they come with absolutely no strings attached, which is definitely a positive.



Powered by a more than respectable Snapdragon 690 processor, the Powered by a more than respectable Snapdragon 690 processor, the OnePlus Nord N10 is among the best budget 5G phones out there at its regular $299.99 list price, so naturally, a $20 discount makes the 6.5-inch device even more compelling than usual.





To our knowledge, this brings the handset's unlocked price down to its lowest point yet on Amazon, and the same goes for the lower-end and lower-cost OnePlus Nord N100 after its even humbler new $10 discount.





While certainly similar at a first glance, these two are vastly different on the inside, with the N100 packing a modest Snapdragon 460 chipset and a... surprisingly hefty 5,000mAh battery. In contrast, the significantly faster Nord N10 5G only comes with a 4,300mAh cell under its hood, offsetting that downside by upgrading the N100's 18W charging speeds to an excellent 30 watts.



The more expensive smartphone also features more memory, more storage, and more cameras with higher megapixel counts. On top of everything, its IPS LCD panel is not just sharper, thanks to a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, but also much smoother, with 90Hz refresh rate technology in tow.





Still, both the Nord N100 and N10 5G have been nominated for our title of best overall affordable phone of 2021 (so far), which means you'll most likely be satisfied by either OnePlus device... if you know exactly what to expect (and more importantly, what not to expect) from the two.



