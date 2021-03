Here's what the OnePlus Nord N10 5G's successor should look like

This is the Nord N1 5G, OnePlus' next affordable phone









Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the Nord N1 5G’s internal specifications yet, but the original Nord N10 5G was one of the OnePlus has made the fewest changes to the front of the Nord N1 5G replacement. In fact, the second-generation model retains the same 6.49-inch punch-hole display that was used on the original. Whether upgrades have been made to the resolution or refresh rate is unclear, though.Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the Nord N1 5G’s internal specifications yet, but the original Nord N10 5G was one of the best budget 5G phones on the market, so its replacement should be too.

In 2020, OnePlus shifted its focus away from the high-end smartphone segment and towards catering to customers across all price points. The cheapest 5G model is the $299 Nord N10, and now the leaker known as OnLeaks has revealed what its successor will look like.New CAD-based renders of the affordable smartphone, codenamed 'Ebba' and expected to be called Nord N1 5G , show a design that’s obviously inspired by the upcoming OnePlus 9 Series , which will be announced in full at an event on March 23 The revised camera bump now highlights the individual sensors and incorporates three snappers rather than four. The main and ultra-wide cameras should be retained, so perhaps OnePlus is substituting the depth and macro shooters with something more useful.These subtle yet important changes continue with the “shiny metal frame” too. The Nord N10 5G’s successor ditches the rear-facing fingerprint scanner in favor of a side-mounted sensor that doubles as a power button.Volume keys can be found on the opposite side of the frame, and the bottom of the phone is home to several important features: a speaker, a USB-C port for fast charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.