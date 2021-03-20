Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android OnePlus 5G

Here's what the OnePlus Nord N10 5G's successor should look like

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 20, 2021, 9:10 AM
Here's what the OnePlus Nord N10 5G's successor should look like
In 2020, OnePlus shifted its focus away from the high-end smartphone segment and towards catering to customers across all price points. The cheapest 5G model is the $299 Nord N10, and now the leaker known as OnLeaks has revealed what its successor will look like.

This is the Nord N1 5G, OnePlus' next affordable phone


New CAD-based renders of the affordable smartphone, codenamed 'Ebba' and expected to be called Nord N1 5G, show a design that’s obviously inspired by the upcoming OnePlus 9 Series, which will be announced in full at an event on March 23.

The revised camera bump now highlights the individual sensors and incorporates three snappers rather than four. The main and ultra-wide cameras should be retained, so perhaps OnePlus is substituting the depth and macro shooters with something more useful.

These subtle yet important changes continue with the “shiny metal frame” too. The Nord N10 5G’s successor ditches the rear-facing fingerprint scanner in favor of a side-mounted sensor that doubles as a power button.

Volume keys can be found on the opposite side of the frame, and the bottom of the phone is home to several important features: a speaker, a USB-C port for fast charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.


OnePlus has made the fewest changes to the front of the Nord N1 5G replacement. In fact, the second-generation model retains the same 6.49-inch punch-hole display that was used on the original. Whether upgrades have been made to the resolution or refresh rate is unclear, though.

Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the Nord N1 5G’s internal specifications yet, but the original Nord N10 5G was one of the best budget 5G phones on the market, so its replacement should be too.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best deals this week: free Galaxy S20 FE and iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch SE discount, and more
Popular stories
Leaked 'mini-roadmap' reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Unpacked date and more
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 hands-on preview

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
New Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 5G leak reveals planned colors
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless