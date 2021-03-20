Here's what the OnePlus Nord N10 5G's successor should look like
This is the Nord N1 5G, OnePlus' next affordable phone
New CAD-based renders of the affordable smartphone, codenamed 'Ebba' and expected to be called Nord N1 5G, show a design that’s obviously inspired by the upcoming OnePlus 9 Series, which will be announced in full at an event on March 23.
These subtle yet important changes continue with the “shiny metal frame” too. The Nord N10 5G’s successor ditches the rear-facing fingerprint scanner in favor of a side-mounted sensor that doubles as a power button.
OnePlus has made the fewest changes to the front of the Nord N1 5G replacement. In fact, the second-generation model retains the same 6.49-inch punch-hole display that was used on the original. Whether upgrades have been made to the resolution or refresh rate is unclear, though.
Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the Nord N1 5G’s internal specifications yet, but the original Nord N10 5G was one of the best budget 5G phones on the market, so its replacement should be too.
