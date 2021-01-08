Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

The low-cost OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 get some surprising pre-order freebies

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 08, 2021, 12:52 PM
After taking the wraps off the confusingly branded but incredibly feature-packed Nord N10 5G and 4G LTE-only Nord N100 handsets way back in October 2020, OnePlus started 2021 by finally announcing the irresistible US price points and impending release date of the two Android mid-rangers.

Believe it or not, the company omitted to mention one key detail earlier this week that could well seal the deal for folks who were somehow not convinced of the unrivaled value for money provided by these hot new phones.

Priced at a very reasonable $299.99, the 5G-enabled OnePlus Nord N10 is bundled with a gift worth an additional 50 bucks by both the device manufacturer itself and B&H Photo Video. We're talking about a complimentary pair of true wireless OnePlus Buds Z available through OnePlus.com or a free $50 B&H e-gift card you can effortlessly claim at the third-party US retailer.

While the official OnePlus e-store explicitly lists this promotion as a pre-order affair set to expire on January 14, it's not entirely clear if B&H Photo Video also plans to put an end to its own killer launch deal next week. January 15 is when nationwide shipments are expected to kick off, mind you, and the same goes for the even more affordable non-5G OnePlus Nord N100.

The $179.99 N100 is sold alongside your choice of a $30 B&H e-gift card and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones, the latter product of which just so happens to normally cost $30 on its own too.

Although fairly similar from a design standpoint (at first glance), the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 couldn't be more different as far as their internals are concerned. The cheaper model naturally packs a humbler Snapdragon 460 processor compared to the Snapdragon 690 SoC found under the hood of the N10, but also a heftier 5,000mAh battery than the already respectable 4,300mAh cell of its overall higher-end sibling.

Of course, the Nord N10 5G comes with superior imaging and display specifications as well, but all in all, both these bad boys have pretty much unbeatable quality/price ratios going for them.

