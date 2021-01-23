The affordable OnePlus Nord N10 5G is even cheaper than usual for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But nothing beats an outright discount, and that's precisely what the US OnePlus e-store is offering this weekend only with absolutely no strings attached. Yes, ladies and gents, you have until the end of tomorrow, January 24, to score a fully unlocked Nord N10 5G in a single Midnight Ice paint job at $249.99 instead of its already extremely reasonable $299.99 list price.





In case you're wondering, B&H and Best Buy are offering no discounts or freebies whatsoever at the time of this writing, although there are a couple of ways you can save even more than 50 bucks... as long as you don't have a problem committing to T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile and opening a new line of service or porting in an existing number from a different carrier.





Speaking of carriers, it pretty much goes without saying that the unlocked OnePlus Nord N10 does not work on Verizon's insanely fast 5G Ultra Wideband network, but in addition to that, Big Red and AT&T's "nationwide" 5G signals are apparently not supported either. On the bright side, you can get 4G LTE speeds on all of the nation's major operators, as well as both low and mid-band 5G compatibility with T-Mobile.





Perhaps more importantly, the budget-friendly Android 10 smartphone pairs a respectable octa-core Snapdragon 690 processor with a generous 6GB RAM count while accommodating 128 gigs of data internally and supporting external microSD storage expansion as well.





The 6.49-inch display is also virtually impossible to surpass in terms of both resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and refresh rate capabilities (90Hz) at this price point, and the same goes for the quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 64MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro shooter.





Last but certainly not least, the 4,300mAh battery under the N10's hood is not only exceptionally large (for this price point) but also impressively fast to charge, supporting 30W speeds right out of the box (no separate power adapter needed).



