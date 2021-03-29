OnePlus Nord N100 receives a new update meant to improve battery life
Today, the company brings some improvements to the budget Nord N100 (this name is still weird), showing that cheaper phones don’t need to be less important.
The latest OxygenOS update brings improvements to battery life in stand-by. It also bumps up the Android Security patch to February 2021, and fixes ‘known issues’. We are not certain of what issues OnePlus is referring to, but they had already fixed a bunch of problems, such as the poor camera shooting experience, Bluetooth problems, and other bugs, with previous updates.
Of course, like all other Android updates, this one is rolling out in batches. Users in Europe and the U.S. should receive it very soon.
You can see the changelog below.
OnePlus Nord N100 OxygenOS 10.5.6 (North America) / 10.5.8 (Europe) Official Changelog
- System
- Optimized standby power consumption in some scenarios
- Fixed the known issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02