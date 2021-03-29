Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus Nord N100 receives a new update meant to improve battery life

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Mar 29, 2021, 12:13 PM
OnePlus Nord N100 receives a new update meant to improve battery life
OnePlus is famous for supporting its older flagships. The OnePlus 7/7T series received a huge update just a few days ago.

Today, the company brings some improvements to the budget Nord N100 (this name is still weird), showing that cheaper phones don’t need to be less important.

The latest OxygenOS update brings improvements to battery life in stand-by. It also bumps up the Android Security patch to February 2021, and fixes ‘known issues’. We are not certain of what issues OnePlus is referring to, but they had already fixed a bunch of problems, such as the poor camera shooting experience, Bluetooth problems, and other bugs, with previous updates.

Regardless, it’s great to see a budget device which isn’t overlooked!

Of course, like all other Android updates, this one is rolling out in batches. Users in Europe and the U.S. should receive it very soon.

You can see the changelog below.

OnePlus Nord N100 OxygenOS 10.5.6 (North America) / 10.5.8 (Europe) Official Changelog


  • System
    • Optimized standby power consumption in some scenarios
    • Fixed the known issues
    • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02

Related phones

Nord N100
OnePlus Nord N100 View Full specs
$180 Special B&HPhoto $180 Special OnePlus $180 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

